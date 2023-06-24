Victor Osimhen's entourage to hold talks with Liverpool and 2 other Premier League giants over summer move - Reports

According to Daily Express, Liverpool, along with Manchester United and Chelsea, are set to hold talks with Victor Osimhen's agent regarding a summer transfer for the player.

Oismhen was a key player for Napoli in the recently concluded season. The Nigerian scored 31 goals and provided five assists in 39 games across competitions for the Serie A club, making him a man in demand .

Manchester United are keen on adding a striker to their ranks in the summer. Osimhen is one of their priority targets. Chelsea, meanwhile, are still interested in the Nigerian despite signing Nicolas Jackson.

Liverpool have emerged as a potential destination for Osimhen. However, any interested party could need to shell out £150 million for the player. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis recently informed Osimhen's agent about the price tag for the player.

Journalist Sacha Tavoloieri provided an update on Osimhen's future. Check out his tweet below:

Mohamed Salah pays tribute to Roberto Firmino as Brazilian leaves Liverpool

Roberto Firmino is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. The Brazilian is a bonafide legend of the club. He scored 111 goals and provided 79 assists in 362 games across competitions.

Firmino also won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League with the Merseysiders as he leaves the club with a legendary status. Mohamed Salah has now paid a tribute to Firmino (via the Reds' website):

"I think (it's) his ability to do everything in the game and also to sacrifice himself for the team. He just plays for the team. He doesn't really care about scoring that much. He ujust wants to enjoy his game and just play football and wants the team to win."

Salah added:

"I think he's one of the ones (who has) been loved the most because everybody likes him. He's really calm, always smiling. And as I said before, when you see someone sacrifice himself for the team, you see everybody loves him here."

Salah and Firmino led the Reds' attack throughout most of Jurgen Klopp's time at the club. Firmino's departure marks the end of an era. What's next for the Brazilian remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes