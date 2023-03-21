Will PSG offer Lionel Messi a new contract? Ligue 1 giants’ reported stance on Argentine superstar after latest defeat revealed 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly not sure about handing a new contract to Lionel Messi. The Ligue1 side's fans are not happy with the Argentine since the team's UEFA Champions League exit to Bayern Munich in the Round of 16.

As per L'Equipe, Messi could leave on a free transfer at the end of the season. The Argentine has interest from Barcelona, Inter Miami CF and a Saudi Arabian side.

PSG signed the forward on a free transfer from Barcelona and do have the option to keep the player for another season. However, FFP rules have now forced the Ligue1 to think of letting the forward go.

Reports suggest that Barcelona are keen on re-signing Messi in the summer, while Inter Miami are looking to lure him to MLS. Al Hilal are also keeping tabs on the forward and are readying a £194 million per season contract to get the Argentine to Saudi Arabia.

PSG looking to keep Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke to Sky Sports last year and said that he was keen on keeping Lionel Messi at the club.

He said:

"He's very happy, you can see that with the national team. If a player's not happy you will see their performance not good for the national team. He performed fantastic this season for us; he's scored a lot of goals and assists for the national team and for the club. So what we agreed together - that after the World Cup, sit down together. But both sides - our side of the club and him - are very happy, so we will talk after the World Cup."

Sporting director Luis Campos also confirmed the club's intention to keep the Argentine, telling Le Parisien:

"At the moment, we are in discussion. I would like to keep him in this project, I can't hide it. I would be delighted if he continued. We are discussing at the moment to try to reach the goal and continue to have him with us."

He added:

"We tried to be creative with the financial constraints. We need to be respectful of Uefa and Fifa, but we are ready. We have made a good plan, which involves reducing the number of professional players in the squad to make room for the youngsters of the club of high quality and not to lose them to other great European clubs."

Lionel Messi is yet to decide his future and is reportedly eyeing a Camp Nou return.

