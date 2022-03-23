Xavi wants Barcelona to use international break to hold meetings with agents of 2 stars - Reports

According to La Vanguardia, Barcelona coach Xavi has urged the club to use the current international break to negotiate the contract extensions of two players. The Spaniard wants to schedule meetings with the representatives of midfielder Gavi and defender Ronald Araujo.

Gavi, 17, broke into the first team at the start of the season. He has scripted a meteoric rise to prominence with his eye-catching displays. He has made 24 appearances in La Liga, starting 18, and contributed seven goals to become a key player in the squad.

FC Barcelona will not make an offer to Sergi Roberto; the club is 100% focused on the contract renewal of Gavi & Araujo.

The Blaugrana are now preparing to meet his agent Ivan de la Pena to renew his contract till 2027. That would also see his release clause increased from €50 million to a staggering €1 billion.

In a further boost for Barcelona, the 17-year-old has also refused to listen to offers from elsewhere, as he's interested in staying put at the Camp Nou. According to a report by Spanish publication Diario Sport, the teenager, along with Araujo, have assured Xavi that they want to stay at the club.

Gavi's entourage reportedly said:

“Gavi is very much a Barça fan; he is happy here, and he wants to continue."

Barcelona are keen to tie Ronald Araujo down to a new deal

Ronald Araujo struggled to nail down a spot when he first broke into the senior team in 2019-20. However, since last season, he has made big strides, and Xavi feels Araujo has improved even more under his tutelage.

So far, the Uruguayan has made 22 top-flight appearances this campaign, scoring four goals. That includes one in the recent 4-0 drubbing of Real Madrid in the El Clasico.

Ronald Araujo against Real Madrid:



66 Touches

1 Goal

44 Passes

88% Pass Accuracy

2/6 Long Balls

2/2 Aerial Duels

1 Blocked Shot



#ElClasico #Barca #RMAFCB

The Uruguayan, like Gavi, has expressed his desire to stay despite getting offers from Premier League clubs. However, he has demanded a hike in wages before putting pen to paper. He's currently among the lowest earners in the squad, with a weekly salary of around £50,000.

Araujo's contract with Barcelona runs till 2023. He has a termination clause of €100 million that rose to €200 million after transitioning from Barcelona B to the first team last year.

