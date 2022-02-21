Zinedine Zidane could raid Real Madrid and Manchester United if he takes PSG job this summer - Reports

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly considering raiding his former side Real Madrid and Manchester United as speculation linking him with the PSG job continues. The former Real Madrid manager has been heavily linked with PSG recently, with current boss Mauricio Pochettino being touted with the Manchester United top job.

El Nacional has reported that should Zidane get the role at PSG, he could target a move for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who runs out of contract next summer. Zidane could also snap up Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, whose contract at Old Trafford expires in June.

The report adds that Zidane believes Benzema could get the best out of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. if Kylian Mbappe departs for Real Madrid this summer.

Benzema, 34, has been key for the La Liga leaders since talisman Cristiano Ronaldo departed for Juventus in 2018. The France international is familiar with Ligue 1, having played 148 times for Lyon, scoring 66 goals.

Interest in Benzema's French national teammate Pogba stems from the Manchester United midfielder's contract expiring at the end of the season.

Reports indicate Pogba is not going to stay at Old Trafford. He is reportedly considering his options, with a move to the Parisians being highly touted even if Zidane doesn't arrive as manager.

Would Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Manchester United's Paul Pogba be good signings for PSG?

Pogba (left) and Benzema could be huge assets to PSG.

PSG had a huge summer transfer window last year. They brought in some of Europe's top talents, including Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and the impressive Italian number one Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan.

With such signings, a need to target more top talent seems unnecessary because their problems lie in not bringing in the players they need. Nevertheless, both Benzema and Pogba would provide the club with an abundance of experience.

Benzema has won four UEFA Champions League titles during his time at Madrid. With Mbappe potentially departing for Los Blancos, Benzema would be the perfect replacement. Not only does he have goalscoring acumen, but he also brings his teammates into games, and Benzema's hold-up play is second to none.

Pogba, meanwhile, would be a quality midfield reinforcement, as the club still lack balance in the middle of the park.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @SamiMokbel81_DM] PSG are assembling a lucrative package to sign Paul Pogba this summer, but Pogba is ready to leave his future undecided until the end of the season. #MUFC PSG are assembling a lucrative package to sign Paul Pogba this summer, but Pogba is ready to leave his future undecided until the end of the season. #MUFC [@SamiMokbel81_DM]

Despite the Ligue 1 leaders dominating midfield against Madrid in their UEFA Champions League last 16 first-leg game at the Parc des Princes, it was mostly down to the exploits of Marco Veratti.

However, at times, PSG tend to get overwhelmed in the midfield area. The likes of Idrissa Gueye and Danilo have yet to cement themselves as consistent partners of the world-class Verratti.

Georginio Wijnaldum has been a disappointment since his free transfer from Liverpool in the summer. So if the club can shed some dead weight in midfield, the arrival of Pogba would be a shrewd piece of business.

