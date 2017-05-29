Rumours: Arsenal want £26 million rated Bundesliga star

Thorgan Hazard can be Arsenal's second signing of the summer.

by Somesh Kolluru Rumours 29 May 2017, 14:37 IST

Borussia Monchengladbach winger Thorgan Hazard in a Champions League group match against Manchester City

What’s the story?

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Thorgan Hazard has been linked with a move to Premier League side Arsenal. The FA Cup champions, according to German news outlet Nieuwsblad have already made contact with Gladbach. They have reportedly offered around £15 million for the 24-year-old but the club’s sporting director Max Eberl is unwilling to let the player go for such a small fee.

The Belgian winger, in an interview, said, “The Bundesliga is a good championship and, for now, I want to stay here. In the future maybe I will be in England again.

“I like German football, but England have a great championship too and a lot of players want to play in England.”

In case you didn’t know...

Hazard was signed by Chelsea in 2012 from French side RC Lens. However, in his three seasons at Stamford Bridge, the 24-year-old failed to make any senior appearance for the Blues. The Belgian finally sealed his move away from London in 2015, after having spent a year on loan at Gladbach.

The heart of the story

Hazard has scored six goals and provided four assists in 23 appearances in this season’s Bundesliga. Thorgan was signed by Gladbach two years ago after a loan spell from Chelsea for £6 million and has been claimed to be better than his brother Eden by the Chelsea star himself. Since his move to Germany, the winger has scored 22 goals and provided 23 assists in 110 appearances for Die Fohlen.

And a sum of £26 million is believed to enough to let the Bundesliga side part with their prized possession. If the deal goes through, it will be the Gunners second signing from Gladbach in as many years after landing Granit Xhaka last summer.

What’s next?

Arsenal, who came fifth in the Premier League this season, could get their hands on him to replace Theo Walcott, who is rumoured to be leaving this summer. Their lacking wide depth can also be sorted with the addition of Hazard.

We could be watching the Hazard brothers play for rival clubs next season.

Author’s take

With the German club not getting any European action next season, Thorgan may be left frustrated and may consider a move to England in this transfer window. Another Premier League side – Everton are also pursuing the Gladbach winger. The offers from two of England’s top clubs may just be able to tempt Hazard to leave the German side.

Hazard’s contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expires in 2019.

