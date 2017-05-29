Rumours: Chelsea ready to make £48 million bid for Inter Milan forward

Manchester United are also said to keen on signing Perisic.

by Somesh Kolluru Rumours 29 May 2017, 14:08 IST

Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic

What’s the story?

Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic is rumoured to have been targeted by Chelsea and is believed to be one of the first names in Antonio Conte’s list of players the Blues want to land in the summer. The Premier League champions are keen to bring the 28-year-old attacking midfielder to London ahead of their rivals Manchester United are also reportedly keen on the Croatian. Inter director Piero Ausilio has revealed that the Europa League champions have been pursuing Perisic for a while but are yet to bid for him.

Ausilio, in a recent interview, said, “[United] haven’t made us an official offer for Perisic but their interest is there. We know that we already have many important players within our roster like Perisic and before we decide to sell him, we have to think about what’s best for Inter.”

In case you didn’t know...

Perisic has been key for Inter Milan this season. He has scored 11 goals and has had eight assists in Serie A this season. The Croatian international, who is known for his attacking prowess and his strength, has been linked to many clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG in recent times.

Perisic has a contract with Inter Milan until 2020.

The heart of the matter

According to Italian publication, Premium Sport, Perisic has talked to United manager Jose Mourinho and is considering his offer to play at Old Trafford next season. With the FA Cup runners-up joining the race for the forward, the plot has taken a big twist. Chelsea have reportedly made an enquiry about the player and are all set to make a £48 million bid for him in this summer transfer window.

With the Nerazzurri set to lose their manager Stefano Pioli, Intern would find it hard to keep Perisic at the San Siro with the forward unsure about his future at the club.

What’s next?

Perisic will have a lot of offers on his table this summer. However, a move to England is highly expected from the ex-Borussia Dortmund man. Although the club president is reluctant to let go of the player, an offer from the Premier League champions may be too much to resist for him.

Author’s take

Inter finish seventh this season, offering the Croatian no Champions League football next season, which he will get if he joins either of the English powerhouses. As important as he is to the Italian club, he needs to play in Europe’s top elite competition for his career to get to another level.

With superstars like Eden Hazard and Diego Costa rumoured to be leaving next season, Perisic may be an important addition to Antonio Conte’s squad ahead of next season.

