10 footballers with most trophies in club football

Pele, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, Zlatan Ibrahimovic or someone else? Who has won most trophies in club football?

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2017, 01:42 IST

Is one of Messi or Ronaldo the most decorated footballer in terms of club football?

More often than not a footballer’s career is judged by the trophies that he has won during his career. While it is not the most accurate barometer to judge the success or even greatness of a footballer, we live in a world which is heavily reliant on numbers and as such we cannot ignore them.

So without much ado, we take a look at the 10 footballers who have won the most trophies in club football. 10 footballers who have won the most trophies in club football

[Note: Only trophies won in club football have been considered and not the ones that the footballer has won with their national teams.]

Honourable mentions:

Xavi Hernandez (FC Barcelona and Al Sadd) – 27

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez is a legend in every sense of the word. The Spaniard is considered by many as the finest passer that the world has seen and was indeed a key cog in the all-conquering Barcelona team of Pep Guardiola and subsequently under Luis Enrique.

During his career, which spanned over 19 years, the 37-year-old has won 27 trophies, 25 of which came with his beloved club – Barcelona.

He left his boyhood club in 2015 to pursue a new challenge in the middle-east with Al-Sadd but hasn’t stopped and has guided the Qatari club to two trophies in his two-year spell.

Pele (Santos and New York Cosmos) – 27

Considered by many to be the greatest exponent of the beautiful game, Pele won numerous trophies with club and country. In fact, if a sum of his trophies with club and country are to be taken, he might just end up being the footballer with the most trophies. But that is a subject of debate for a later day and today we focus only on trophies won in club football.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento or Pele, plied his trade in Brazil for the better part of his career before spending two years in the United States in the twilight of his career.

The 3-time world cup winner won an incredible 25 trophies with his beloved club Santos, where he spent 18 seasons and capped off his career with another two trophies at New York Cosmos.