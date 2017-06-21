Reports: Chelsea targeting €80m-rated Bundesliga striker

Chelsea will be thrilled if they manage to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

by Somesh Kolluru Rumours 21 Jun 2017, 14:40 IST

Carlo will be devastated if he loses Lewandowski

What’s the story?

Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski, according to Daily Mirror, has been interesting the Premier League champions, Chelsea for a while and they are poised to make a move for him this transfer window.

Manager Antonio Conte has made it clear to striker Diego Costa that the Spaniard is not in his plans for the next season. Conte has ever since been searching for a top striker who will suit his style.

Alvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku were his first choices but now the Italian has shifted his attention towards the Polish superstar. The former Borussia Dortmund star is valued at €80m.

In case you didn’t know...

Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski was a fan-favourite at Signal Iduna Park as he was lethal in front of goal for Die Borussen, netting more than a century of goals during his four seasons at the club.

In early 2014, Bayern came calling for the Dortmund player and signed him on a pre-contractual agreement. He was successfully able to transform his form at the rival club and became one of the best strikers in the world, breaking record after record with the Bavarians.

This season was yet again incredible for the 28-year-old as he scored 30 goals in 33 league appearances. But he couldn’t secure the Bundesliga golden boot as he was beaten to it by Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by just one goal.

The heart of the matter

The Polish international, lately, has been left quite frustrated by his teammates regarding the loss to Aubameyang. His agent, Maik Barthel, said that Robert told him that he got no support and that the coach [Carlo Ancelotti] gave no call to help him in the last game to win the top-scorer title.

Barthel also said that he had never seen Lewa this disappointed before.

This could be the best chance for Conte to make an approach, as the player is unsettled, and may want to test himself in England.

Chelsea were also interested in Morata but backed out when they came to know that the Real Madrid star had agreed on personal terms with rivals Manchester United. They also tried to sign Lukaku, but stopped their pursuit at Everton put a £100 million price tag on Belgian international.

Video

Author’s take

Lewandowski is one of the best players in the world. Any club would be extremely strengthened with his arrival. But it would take a lot of effort and money to sign him as he is still thriving in his prime.