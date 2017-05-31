Rumour: Manchester United set their sights on Tottenham Hotspur full-back

Danny Rose could be playing his football at Old Trafford next season.

by Somesh Kolluru Rumours 31 May 2017, 21:00 IST

Tottenham defender Danny Rose during a Premier League game against Southampton

What’s the story?

Premier League side Manchester United are lining up a bid to land Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose. The 26-year-old left-back has been linked with the Europa League champions after he said that some of his teammates “might fancy a change” and leave the club to win accolades.

However, in an interview with BBC, Rose said, “There is only so much a club can do [to keep a player]; a lot of it has to be got down to an individual.”

Also, British media outlet Mirror claim Rose said that players like Harry Kane might think that he [Kane] has done enough for the club and might feel Tottenham are the club that nearly wins titles and might choose to move on.

In case you didn't know...

Rose was signed by Tottenham from Leeds United for a million euros in 2007. Since then, the marauding full-back spent almost four years on loan to Watford, Peterborough United, Bristol City, and Sunderland.

After his return to North London, Rose has been a regular starter for Spurs. The full-back, who is known for his strong tackling and attacking prowess, was named as the left-back in the PFA Team of the Year for the second time in two seasons.

The heart of the matter

Both Manchester clubs are vying for Rose’s signature. City manager Pep Guardiola’s primary target is AS Monaco's Benjamin Mendy and should they fail to sign him, Rose is expected to be their alternative.

United boss Jose Mourinho, however, plans to bring Rose as a replacement for youngster Luke Shaw, who failed to make an impact owing to his injuries and the form of other players.

Spurs club president Daniel Levy has a strict wage structure which could be another reason for the Englishman to leave the club, as United and City will offer better wages.

What's next?

According to the Mirror, Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino is preparing for life without the England international and is reportedly looking for replacements. Pochettino is looking at Fulham wonder-kid Ryan Sessegnon, but will face competition for the teenager as Liverpool and Arsenal are vying for the starlet's signature as well.

Author's take

After another promising campaign under Pochettino, Rose could trust his manager and may want to stay back at Spurs. But United's offer may be too hot to handle for him. We could be witnessing a swap deal between the clubs this season, should United let go of Shaw.

Moreover, during his ten-year spell at the club, he doesn't have any collective trophies. Rose needs to make a move to win titles and can win them if he joins alliances with Mourinho or Guardiola.