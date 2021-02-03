Ruthless Manchester United regain their mojo after emphatic win over Southampton

Manchester United returned to winning ways on Tuesday with an emphatic victory over a hapless Southampton side. The Red Devils were all over their opponents and ruthlessly put nine goals past them at Old Trafford.

The game was all but over after just 77 seconds when youngster Alexandre Jankewitz saw red for a reckless tackle on Scott McTominay. From there, Manchester United dominated the game and ended the first half four goals to the good.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka opened the floodgates with a well-taken effort after latching onto a cross by Luke Shaw. Marcus Rashford made it 2-0 seven minutes later, before Jan Bednarek directed the ball into his own net in an attempted clearance.

There was still time for Edinson Cavani to add his name to the scoresheet, with the Uruguayan striker heading in from close range to make it 4-0. Manchester United were absolutely purring in a game that was largely one-sided.

Despite substitutions at half-time, Manchester United maintained their intensity in the second half with Antony Martial (double), McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James adding their names to the scoresheet.

Manchester United have got their mojo back

This was a record-equaling win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and it is exactly what they need after a poor week. Having failed to win in their last two Premier League games, Manchester United have seen their title charge deflate a bit.

However, the 9-0 win against Southampton catapults them right back into the title race. It was a perfect result for the side, and could be even better if Manchester City drops points in their game on Wednesday.

“We moved the ball really well, quickly. We used the width, we had movements in behind, we had strikers who wanted to get on the end of it scoring goals - even had full-backs wanting to be on the end of it,” Solskjaer said after the game, as quoted by Manutd.com.

“It was one of those performances you once in a while get and you enjoy. I am sure everyone enjoyed being out there in a Man United shirt. We’ve been waiting for them to show their magic and tonight was the night that they could go and enjoy.

“We haven’t had too many of them where you can sit down in the second half and enjoy the football. They enjoyed it and [there were] some good performances.”

Indeed, this was a very good performance and it’s fair to say Manchester United have got their mojo back after being winless in their last two games.

Good run for out of form players

Another thing Solskjaer would be very delighted with is the return to form of some of his struggling stars. Fernandes, Rashford, James and Martial were all going through mini-goal droughts prior to Tuesday's game.

However, all four players scored against Southampton. Fernandes netted from the spot and also provided two assists in the 90 minutes. Martial also came off the bench to score twice to take his tally in the league to four goals.

Meanwhile, Rashford netted with a deft effort and James also got a goal to boost his confidence after rarely getting game time in recent months.

All in all, it was a good run out for Manchester United’s out of form players and they can now build on this huge win to get their title challenge back on track.