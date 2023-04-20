"Sadio Mane is not in the right place" - Journalist urges former Liverpool star to leave Bayern and join European giants instead

Journalist Nabil Djelitt has urged Sadio Mane to join PSG in the summer. He believes that the Senegal star has to leave Bayern Munich and it is not the time for him to be sitting on the bench.

Mane has had a tough time at Bayern since joining from Liverpool last summer. He started well, but then lost his place in the starting XI and followed it up with a physical altercation with teammate Leroy Sane.

Speaking on Canal Plus Africa (h/t Paris Fans), the France Football journalist advised Mane to consider his future with Bayern. He said he wanted the forward to join PSG:

"He is 31 years old; he has to play. He doesn't have time to seize his chance yet. Sadio Mané is a global brand, it was announced like that and he is not a player who has a vocation to be on the sidelines. I advise him to go to PSG. Sadio Mané is not in the right place at Bayern Munich, and for me, it is a casting error (…) Bayern made an XXL recruitment to shine but also to replace the leader of attack Lewandowski."

He added:

"But when we recruit the player who finished 2nd best player in the world at the last Ballon d'Or, we try to put him in the best conditions. You do not recruit De Bruyne to make him play as a recovery midfielder; you do not recruit Haaland to make him play outfield! But Sadio Mané's story starts with a tactical misunderstanding since he evolves as a No. 9 replacing Lewandowski position for position. I do not have the impression that it is the same profile."

Bayern Munich fine Sadio Mane after Leroy Sane alteration

Bayern Munich handed Sadio Mane a €300,000 fine after the Senegal international punched Leroy Sane in the dressing room. The German star was left with a swollen upper lip, which was visible to fans during the game against Manchester City.

Mane's future is also hanging in the balance as the Bundesliga side are not happy with the forward this season.

