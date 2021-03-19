Saint-Etienne vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Saint-Etienne host Monaco at the Geoffrey-Guichard Stadium on Friday. Monaco have been impressive in recent weeks and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Saint-Etienne currently find themselves in 16th place in the Ligue 1 standings and cannot afford another string of defeats this month. The home side edged Angers to an important 1-0 victory last week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Monaco, on the other hand, have impressed under Niko Kovac and have an outside chance of winning the Ligue 1 title. Les Monegasques played out a 0-0 stalemate with Lille in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways on Friday.

Saint-Etienne vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Saint-Etienne have a surprisingly excellent record against Monaco and have won 11 games out of a total of 27 matches played between the two teams. Monaco have managed only seven victories against Saint-Etienne and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Both teams suffered their fair share of defensive lapses on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Saint-Etienne form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-L-D-W

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-W-W-D

Saint-Etienne vs Monaco Team News

Saint-Etienne

Yvan Neyou, Yvann Macon, Romain Hamouma, Harold Moukoudi, and Lucas Gourna-Douath are currently injured and will be unavailable for this game. Mathieu Debuchy served a suspension last week and will return to the squad against Monaco.

Injured: Yvan Neyou, Yvann Macon, Romain Hamouma, Harold Moukoudi, Lucas Gourna-Douath

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cesc Fabregas is back for Monaco

Monaco

Cesc Fabregas has recovered from his knock and is available for selection in this game. Gelson Martins, Pietro Pellegri, and Willem Geubbels remain injured, however, and are sidelined for this match.

Injured: Gelson Martins, Pietro Pellegri, Willem Geubbels

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne vs Monaco Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jessy Moulin; Timothee Kolodziejczak, Pape Abou Cisse, Saidou Sow; Miguel Trauco, Mathieu Debuchy, Zaydou Youssouf, Mahdi Camara; Denis Bouanga, Wahbi Khazri, Charles Abi

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Lecomte; Caio Henrique, Benoit Badiashile, Guillermo Maripan, Djibril Sidibe; Aleksandr Golovin, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Sofiane Diop; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Saint-Etienne vs Monaco Prediction

Monaco have been a resurgent force under Niko Kovac this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The French giants have managed only one point from their last two games and need to win this fixture to remain in contention for the Ligue 1 title.

Saint-Etienne, on the other hand, have endured a dismal season so far and will have to play out of their skins to take something away from this game. Monaco are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 1-3 Monaco

