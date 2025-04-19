Saint-Etienne vs Olympique Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

Still licking their wounds from their dramatic UEFA Europa League defeat against Manchester United, Olympique Lyon visit the Stade Geoffroy Guichard to face Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Eirik Horneland’s men will head into the weekend looking to inflict more misery on the visitors, having failed to win any of the last six meetings between the two sides.

Saint-Etienne turned in a resilient team display last Sunday when they fought back from behind on three occasions to salvage a 3-3 draw against Stade Brestois on home turf.

However, Horneland’s side have failed to taste victory in three consecutive games, claiming one point from a possible nine, and have managed just one win from their 13 matches since January.

This poor run of results has put Saint-Etienne’s top-flight status under serious threat as they now sit 17th in the table with 24 points from 29 games, five points away from safety.

Elsewhere, Olympique Lyon were left with a sour taste of “what could have been” in midweek as they fell to a 5-4 loss against Manchester United after bottling a two-goal lead in the final seven minutes of extra time.

While that result saw Paulo Fonseca’s men crash out of the Europa League in the quarter-finals, losing 7-6 on aggregate against the Red Devils — they now return to Ligue 1, where they have won five of their most recent six matches.

Lyon have picked up 51 points from their 29 Ligue 1 matches so far to sit fourth in the league standings, one point behind third-placed Olympique Marseille in the final Champions League qualifying spot.

Saint-Etienne vs Olympique Lyon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 42 meetings between the sides, Olympique Lyon boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Saint-Etienne have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Olympique Lyon are on a six-game unbeaten run against Horneland’s men, picking up five wins and one draw since a 1-0 defeat in October 2019.

Saint-Etienne have failed to win their last six home games, losing three and claiming three draws since January’s 3-1 victory over Stade Reims.

Saint-Etienne vs Olympique Lyon Prediction

Reeling from their defeat against Manchester United, Lyon will head into the weekend looking to bounce back and move into the top three places. Fonseca’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are backing them to extend their dominance over the hosts, who have struggled to grind out results on home turf.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 0-2 Olympique Lyon

Saint-Etienne vs Olympique Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of their last eight encounters)

