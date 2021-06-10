Saint Kitts and Nevis vs El Salvador prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Saint Kitts and Nevis take on El Salvador in the second round fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONCACAF qualifier at Warner Park Football Stadium on Saturday.

The home side finished as the winners in Group F and moved into the next round of qualifiers at the expense of Trinidad and Tobago. However, they were defeated 2-0 by the Soca Warriors on Wednesday.

El Salvador remained unbeaten in Group A and scored 13 goals in four games. In the final game of the group stage, they defeated Antigua and Barbuda 3-0 on Wednesday.

Here is the schedule for Round 2 of #CWCQ! Three national teams will advance to the next round 🔥



Who will you be supporting? ⚽️

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs El Salvador Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns just twice so far. Those meetings were also second-round fixtures in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. The first-leg ended in a 2-2 draw on Saturday's venue while El Salvador recorded a 4-1 win in the second- leg fixture

Saint Kitts and Nevis form guide across (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

El Salvador form guide across (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs El Salvador Team News

Saint Kitts and Nevis

There are no known injury concerns for The Sugar Boyz for the upcoming World Cup qualifier. After fielding a weak team against Trinidad and Tobago, Leonardo Neiva is expected to name regulars Malique Roberts, Kalonji Clarke and Vinceroy Nelson in the upcoming fixture. Team captain and goalkeeper Julani Archibald and top scorer Keithroy Freeman are expected to start this game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

El Salvador

The visitors are expected to announce a 20-man squad for the two-legged second round fixtures soon. There are no injury concerns for them currently.

Eriq Zavaleta scored his first international goal for Salvador in what was just his second appearance for them.

⚠️CAMBIO DE INTINERARIO



Por motivos de permisos migratorios que la aerolínea, debe presentar en ST Kitts:



✈️ La #SelectaMayor viajará el viernes 11 de Junio a las 8:00 am en vuelo charter para disputar el primer compromiso 🆚 San Cristóbal y Nieves 🇰🇳 pic.twitter.com/iBrOEaqIuk — La Selecta (@LaSelecta_SLV) June 10, 2021

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs El Salvador Predicted XI

Saint Kitts and Nevis Predicted XI (4-3-3): Julani Archibald; Andre Burley, Ordell Brian Flemming, Lois Maynard, Xavier French; Gerard Williams, Romaine Sawyers, Thro Wharton; Harry Panayiotou, Tahir Hanley, Keithroy Freeman

El Salvador Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mario Antonio Martínez; Eriq Zavaleta, José Campos, Roberto Dominguez, Alexander Larín; Darwin Ceren, Gerson Mayen, Marvin Monterrosa, Isaac Portillo; Walmer Martinez, Tony Rugamas

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs El Salvador Prediction

Saint Kitts and Nevis topped Group F with three wins and a loss in four games, while El Salvador had three wins and a draw in their round one fixtures.

The hosts scored eight goals and conceded just twice, but the visitors posted even better figures, scoring a whopping 13 goals and conceding just one. El Salvador's seven goals came against the US Virgin Islands on Sunday.

Given the head-to-head record at the moment and the form of both sides, a win for the visiting side looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Saint Kitts and Nevis 1-3 El Salvador.

