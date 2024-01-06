Salernitana vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th January 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Salernitana lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important encounter at the Stadio Arechi on Sunday.

Salernitana vs Juventus Preview

Salernitana are currently rooted to the bottom of the Serie A standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The home side edged Hellas Verona to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Bianconeri thrashed Salernitana by a 6-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Salernitana vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an excellent recent record against Salernitana and have won four out of the last five matches played between the two teams, with the other match ending in a draw.

Salernitana have failed to score a goal in six matches against Juventus in the Serie A - their worst such record against a single opponent in the competition.

Salernitana have scored only one goal in their four matches at home against Juventus in the Serie A - their lowest ratio of goals to games at home against a single opponent in the competition.

Salernitana have won two of their last six matches in the Serie A - as many victories as they had achieved in the 19 such games preceding this run.

Juventus are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in the Serie A - the longest active streak in the competition at the moment.

Salernitana vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have thrived under Massimiliano Allegri and will be intent on giving Inter Milan a run for their money in the title race. The Bianconeri have managed to hit a purple patch and will look to make the most of their excellent form this month.

Salernitana have struggled in the Serie A so far but have shown flashes of potential in recent weeks. Juventus are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-4 Juventus

Salernitana vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score - Yes