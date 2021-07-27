Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Atletico Madrid will square off against RB Salzburg in a pre-season friendly scheduled to take place on Wednesday at Red Bull Arena.

Atletico Madrid labored to a 1-1 (5-4 on penalties) win against Numancia in their last game. Missing key starters, Madrid found it difficult to match Numancia's intensity throughout the game.

Manager Diego Simeone will be hoping for relatively smoother sailing when his side take on Salzburg.

Atletico Madrid will play Wolfsburg, Cadiz and Inter Milan after their game against Salzburg. They begin their La Liga title defense with a game against Celta Vigo on 15 August.

Meanwhile, RB Salzburg are coming off a convincing 3-1 win over Sturm Graz in their first game of the Austrian Bundesliga. Karim Adeyemi scored a brace, while Rasmus Kristensen added a goal in the second half to ensure a comfortable victory for the visitors.

Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Salzburg and Atletico Madrid have clashed on two occasions, both of which were won by the Spanish giants.

The last meeting between the two sides took place in December 2020 in the UEFA Champions League, when Diego Simeone's side inflicted a 2-0 loss upon the Austrian side.

Salzburg form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Atletico Madrid form guide (pre-season): W

Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Salzburg

Manager Matthias Jaissle will have a fully fit squad at his disposal for Wednesday's clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have not reported any injuries ahead of their game against RB Salzburg.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Salzburg predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Nico Mantl; Rasmus Kristensen, Oumar Solet, Maximilian Wober, Andreas Ulmer; Zlatko Junuzovic, Nicolas Capaldo, Nicolas Seiwald, Breden Aaronson, Benjamin Sesko, Karim Adeyemi

Atletico Madrid predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Manu Sanchez, Mario Hermoso, Julen Guerrero, Fernando Medrano; German Valera, Saul Niguez, Juan Moreno Fernandez, Mario Soriano; Sergio Camello, Giuliano Simeone

Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid are expected to field a relatively young side, which in all likelihood will be in stark contrast to the lineup Matthias Jaissle will start the game with. Simeone's side looked quite rusty against Numancia and they may have to settle for a draw against this well-drilled Salzburg team.

We predict that the two sides will play out a high-scoring and entertaining draw.

Prediction: Salzburg 2-2 Atletico Madrid

