Sampdoria 0-2 Juventus: Juventus Player ratings as Bianconeri stay alive in title race | Serie A 2020-21

On a drizzling Saturday evening, Juventus defeated Sampdoria 2-0 at the Luigi Ferraris to move third in the 2020-21 Serie A standings.

Juventus were coming off a superb 4-0 Coppa Italia victory over SPAL on Wednesday. Sampdoria, meanwhile, were looking to make it three-straight wins in the Serie A since their 2-1 defeat against Spezia earlier in the month.

In-form forward Federico Chiesa gave Juventus a deserved lead in the 20th minute when he completed a fine attacking move from Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata.

Federico Chiesa scores the opener for Juventus against Sampdoria ️⚽️#SampJuve pic.twitter.com/x6vjFxXLMW — Goal (@goal) January 30, 2021

While Juventus dominated proceedings for a large part of the game, it was veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini who kept the visitors in the game. Chiellini sensationally threw himself on the line to prevent Fabio Quagliarella from finding the target for Sampdoria.

Nevertheless, Juventus continued to press, but their second goal came only in stoppage time when ex-Arsenal man Aaron Ramsey found the back of the net with a tidy finish in the 91st minute.

With the win, the Bianconeri moved into the top four in the 2020-21 Serie A table, leapfrogging AS Roma in third place, while Sampdoria dropped to tenth. On that note, let us have a look at the ratings of Juventus players in the game.

Wojciech Szczesny 6/10

It was a quiet night for the Juventus shot-stopper between the sticks, as Wojciech Szczesny made only one save all game.

Danilo 7/10

Danilo made three interceptions and completed over 92% of his passes in an excellent display. The full-back has impressed under Andrea Pirlo, as his importance in the Juventus XI continues to grow.

Giorgio Chiellini 8.5/10

In a 'Man of the Match' performance, Giorgio Chiellini kept Fabio Quagliarella at bay and did not hesitate to put his body on the line to make a block. The veteran defender blocked Quagliarella’s goal-bound effort in the second half.

Il Capitano @Chiellini's appreciation tweet. What an amazing performance. Grande 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2JbmsPbMGC — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) January 30, 2021

Leonardo Bonucci 7/10

While Leonardo Bonucci wasn’t as impressive as Chiellini, the veteran defender still finished with two tackles and four interceptions to cap off a quiet but industrious display for Juventus.

Juan Cuadrado 7.5/10

Juan Cuadrado was one of the stars for Juventus, as he continued his excellent season under Andrea Pirlo.

The Columbian offered an outlet on the right-flank for Juventus, where he linked up well with Weston McKennie and Cristiano Ronaldo. Cuadrado finished with two interceptions, six recoveries and one assist to his name, as he showed his class at both ends of the pitch.

Rodrigo Bentancur 7/10

One of his best performances in a Juventus shirt this season, Rodrigo Bentancur took control of the Juventus midfield, showing relentless tenacity and work-rate. He finished with 11 recoveries while completing 90% of his passes. The Italian made way for Adrien Rabiot with 15 minutes left on the clock though.

Arthur Melo 7/10

Arthur Melo continues to thrive in the Serie A since his move from Barcelona, as he put in another impressive shift for Juventus. He was more attack-minded against Sampdoria, as he completed three dribbles while also winning three fouls. Melo was substituted in the 83rd minute for Welshman Aaron Ramsey.

Weston McKennie 7.5/10

Playing out on the right, Weston McKennie showed his versatility, as he performed comfortably the entire time he was on the pitch.

The American dominated the midfield alongside Bentancur, finishing with five tackles - the most in the game - and four interceptions. He also contributed at the attacking end of the pitch, where he paired up with Juan Cuadrado on the right side of the Juventus attack.

Unsurprisingly, Weston McKennie with another excellent showing today for Juventus.



Completed a game high 5 tackles, won a combined 10 ground + aerial duels, and made 4 interceptions, all while completing 91% of his passes.



Has been an absolute joy to watch ⭐️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Xf4BItxQKC — Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) January 30, 2021

Federico Chiesa 8/10

Federico Chiesa grabbed the opener for Juventus; he calmly tucked home after Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata combined for a superb attacking run before the latter drove in a well-worked cross into the six-yard box

Chiesa guides Juventus past his boyhood club Sampdoria ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/LTfwS6rsxa — 433 (@433) January 30, 2021

The Italian has scored eight league goal this season; he has been a man in form since the turn of the new year, as he keeps impressing since his loan move from Fiorentina.

Cristiano Ronaldo 7/10

Cristiano Ronaldo had a couple of half-chances but failed to find the back of the net. However, the Juventus star came close to scoring in the first half, but his long-range effort was saved by Emil Audero.

Alvaro Morata 7.5/10

The Spaniard combined excellently with Cristiano Ronaldo. Alvaro Morata also set up Federico Chiesa for Juventus' opener in the 20th minute. He, however, faded as the game progressed and was replaced in the 75th minute.

Player ratings of Juventus substitutes

Adrien Rabiot 5/10

The France international came on in the final 15 minutes of the game and kept his passes simple and accurate. Adrien Rabiot completed 93% of his passes and won one of two ground duels attempted.

Federico Bernardeschi 6/10

Federico Bernardeschi put in a solid shift after coming off the bench. He made three interceptions, won two duels and completed 100% of his crosses.

Aaron Ramsey 7/10

The former Arsenal man Aaron Ramsey had an excellent 12-minute cameo, coming off the bench to grab Juventus’ second goal of the night in stoppage time.

Alex Sandro 5/10

The Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro replaced the impressive Chiesa in the 84th minute but had no significant contribution.