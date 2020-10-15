Sampdoria vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A returns this weekend after a two-week hiatus as Lazio take on Sampdoria at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. Neither side has been able to meet expectations so far this season and will want to prove a point with a victory on Saturday.

Lazio have been endured a disappointing campaign so far and have won only one of their first three games in the Serie A. Lazio have a depleted squad going into this game and will need to be at their best to defeat Sampdoria.

Sampdoria have several problems of their own and are yet to hit their peak in the Serie A this season. The home side did pick up a crucial 2-1 victory against Fiorentina before the international break and can trouble Lazio in this game.

Sampdoria vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Lazio have been the predictably superior team in this fixture as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 18 games out of a total of 28 games played between the two sides since the turn of the century. Sampdoria have managed only five victories and will want to cut the deficit this weekend.

Lazio thrashed Sampdoria by a stunning 5-1 margin in the previous meeting between these two sides in February earlier this year. Ciro Immobile scored a hat-trick on the day but was sent off against Inter Milan earlier this month and is unavailable for this fixture.

Sampdoria form guide in the Serie A: W-L-L

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: D-L-W

Sampdoria vs Lazio Team News

Jakub Jankto is currently injured

Sampdoria

Jakub Jankto is currently injured and has been ruled out of Sampdoria's match against Lazio. Brazilian left-back Dodo is suspended at the moment and cannot play a part in the game.

Injured: Jakub Jankto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Dodo

Lazio have a depleted squad

Lazio

Lazio have several injuries to account for in their squad and will have to be careful against Inter Milan. Senad Lulic and Luiz Felipe are currently injured and have been ruled out of this game. Star striker Ciro Immobile was sent off against Inter Milan and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Senad Lulic, Luiz Felipe, Silvio Proto, Adam Marusic, Bastos, Stefan Radu, Manuel Lazzari, Gonzalo Escalante, Denis Vavro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ciro Immobile

Sampdoria vs Lazio Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Tommaso Augello, Lorenzo Tonelli, Maya Yoshida, Bartosz Bereszynski; Mikkel Damsgaard, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby, Antonio Candreva; Gaston Ramirez, Fabio Quagliarella

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Thomas Strakosha; Patric, Francisco Acerbi, Nicolo Armini; Mohamed Salim Fares, Luis Alberto, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Djavan Anderson; Felipe Caicedo, Joaquin Correa

Sampdoria vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio will sorely miss Ciro Immobile in this game and will have to do without several key players against Sampdoria. Joaquin Correa scored for Argentina during the international break and is likely to get the nod in this game.

Sampdoria have a potent attacking force of their own and the likes of Antonio Candreva, Gaston Ramirez, and Fabio Quagliarella will want to make the most of Lazio's depleted line-up. The Eagles have plenty of talent in their reserves, however, and should be able to hold their own in this fixture.

Prediction: Lazio 1-1 Sampdoria

