Nimes vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold after a two-week hiatus as Paris Saint-Germain lock horns with an inconsistent Nimes outfit at the Costieres Stadium. The French champions have the most lethal attacking line-up in the league and are the favourites to win this fixture.

Nimes are currently in 13th place in the Ligue 1 table and have managed only two victories from their six matches in the league. The home side did pick up a morale-boosting 1-0 win against Montpellier in their previous match and will have to be at their best to thwart Paris Saint-Germain this weekend.

Paris Saint-Germain have effectively recovered from their miserable start to the season and have recorded four victories on the trot in Ligue 1. With both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the side, the reigning champions are back to their best and are the undisputed favourites going into this game.

Nimes vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

Paris Saint-Germain have a flawless record against Nimes in Ligue 1 and have won all four games that have been played between the two sides. Nimes are yet to pick up a point in this fixture and will hope that they can give a good account of themselves on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two sides resulted in a resounding 3-0 victory for Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian Mbappe got on to the scoresheet on the day and will want to make an impact against Nimes yet again this weekend.

Nimes form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-D-L-L

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-L

Nimes vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Zinedine Ferhat might not feature in this game. Image Source: DZ Foot

Nimes

Nimes will have to manage without star striker Clement Depres against Paris Saint-Germain as the Frenchman is yet to recover from his cruciate ligament injury. Zinedine Ferhat also picked up an ankle injury at the start of the month and is unlikely to make an appearance in this game.

Injured: Clement Depres, Haris Duljevic

Doubtful: Zinedine Ferhat

Suspended: Anthony Briancon

Angel Di Maria is suspended for this game

Paris Saint-Germain

Layvin Kurzawa and Angel Di Maria are still serving suspensions for their behaviour against Marseille last month and are sidelined for this game. Paris Saint-Germain will also have to do without Thilo Kehrer and Juan Bernat going into this fixture.

Injured: Juan Bernat, Thilo Kehrer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Layvin Kurzawa, Angel Di Maria, Marquinhos

Nimes vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Nimes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Baptiste Reynet; Birger Meling, Anthony Briancon, Pablo Martinez, Patrick Burner; Andres Cubas, Lucas Deaux; Lamine Fomba, Yassine Benrahou, Renaud Ripart; Kevin Denkey

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Alessandro Florenzi, Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Mitchel Bakker; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler; Neymar, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe

Nimes vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain are in exceptional form at the moment and are unlikely to change their winning formula in this game. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe scored for fun during the international break and should be able to make short work of the Nimes defence.

To their credit, Nimes did put up a robust performance against Montpellier and will try to thwart Paris Saint-Germain's world-class forward line. The French champions have boundless talent in their ranks, however, and will be thoroughly disappointed if they fail to win this game.

Prediction: Nimes 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain

