Sampdoria vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Sampdoria are set to host Napoli at the Luigi Ferraris on Thursday in an Italian Serie A clash.

Sampdoria began their Serie A campaign with a three-game winless run. They lost 1-0 at home to AC Milan in their first game before drawing their next two games, 0-0 against Sassuolo and 2-2 against Inter Milan.

Sampdoria, however, picked up their first win of the campaign last time out, a 3-0 away win over Empoli. A brace from Francesco Caputo followed by a goal from Antonio Candreva got the job done for Sampdoria. They sit 11th in the Serie A table with five points from four games so far.

Napoli are the in-form side in Serie A at the moment. The club from Naples are the only Serie A side to have won all four of their league games so far, with the latest being a 4-0 victory over Udinese on Monday night.

Napoli sit at the top of the Serie A table with 12 points from an obtainable 12. They have scored 10 goals and have conceded just two. Napoli will be looking to continue their winning run in the league when they face Sampdoria on Thursday as they chase their first Serie A title in over 30 years.

Sampdoria vs Napoli Head-to-Head

In the past 32 meetings between Sampdoria and Napoli, Gli Azzuri hold a far superior record for both teams. Napoli have won 21 of those games while Sampdoria have won just four times. Seven of their meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in Serie A last season, with Napoli winning the game 2-0 away from home.

Sampdoria Form Guide: W-D-D-L

Napoli Form Guide: W-W-W-W

Sampdoria vs Napoli Team News

Sampdoria

Morten Thorsby came off injured in the second half of Sampdoria's game against Empoli and is expected to miss Thursday's encounter. The Norwegian joins Manolo Gabbiadini on the injured list.

Injured: Morten Thorsby, Manolo Gabbiadini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli

Diego Demme, Faouzi Ghoulam and Stanislav Lobotka are all unavailable due to injuries and will miss Thursday's game. Dries Mertens' involvement is in doubt as he recovers from an injury.

Injured: Diego Femme, Faouzi Ghoulam, Stanislav Lobotka

Doubtful: Dries Mertens

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Napoli Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Maya Yoshida, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Adrien Silva, Albin Ekdal, Mikkel Damsgaard; Francesco Caputo, Fabio Quagliarella

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Eljif Elmas, Fabian Ruiz; Matteo Politano, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen

Sampdoria vs Napoli Prediction

Sampdoria have lost just once in Serie A this campaign but have also won just once. They won their last game and will want to build on that on Thursday.

Napoli have been in brilliant form this campaign, winning all their games in the league so far. Their run should continue against Sampdoria.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-2 Napoli

Edited by Peter P