Sampdoria vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Sampdoria entertain Roma at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Serie A action on Sunday.

The hosts dropped points at Sassuolo in their previous fixture after two straight wins in the league. Domenico Berardi scored an acrobatic goal to inflict a 1-0 loss on Claudio Ranieri's men.

Roma lost a five-goal thriller against Cagliari last Sunday and were hammered 6-2 in their Europa League semi-final first-leg by Manchester United on Thursday.

Sampdoria vs Roma Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced each other 142 times across all competitions. The head-to-head record is slightly in favor of the Giallorossi, who have 58 wins in this fixture. They are unbeaten in their last five encounters with the hosts (4W, 1D).

Sampdoria have gotten the better of the capital club 46 times and the spoils have been shared 38 times between them.

They last squared off in Serie A action in January at the Stadio Olimpico, with Roma recording a 1-0 win thanks to Edin Dzeko's 72nd-minute winner.

Sampdoria form guide in Serie A: L-W-W-L-D

Roma form guide across all competitions: L-L-D-L-D

Sampdoria vs Roma Team News

Sampdoria

Claudio Ranieri has an almost fully-fit squad for the game against Roma

The Blucerchiati might not be able to count upon the services of Keita Balde for this game. The winger suffered a muscle strain against Sassuolo and has been training separately from the group.

Striker Fabio Quagliarella participated in full training and is ready to go. Gaston Ramirez has also back to training and is in contention to start here. Ernesto Torregrossa also trained with the group but it remains to be seen whether Ranieri will call him into action for the game.

📝 Allenamento bagnato in vista di #SampRoma, sabato ancora mattutino — U.C. Sampdoria (@sampdoria) April 30, 2021

Injured: Keita Balde

Doubtful: Ernesto Torregrossa

Suspended: None

Roma

The capital club have struggled with injuries throughout the campaign and they have started to pile up once again. Pedro Rodriguez, Riccardo Calafiori, Nicolò Zaniolo and Stephan El Shaarawy were injured and didn't feature in the Europa League tie.

Pau Lopez, Jordan Veretout and Leonardo Spinazzola were all subbed off in that 6-2 loss at Manchester United and are ruled out for the game.

Ibañez will return from a one-game suspension for this game.

Injured: Pedro Rodriguez, Riccardo Calafiori, Nicolò Zaniolo, Stephan El Shaarawy, Pau Lopez, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Roma Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Tommaso Augello, Omar Colley, Maya Yoshida, Bartosz Bereszynski; Mikkel Damsgaard, Morten Thorsby, Adrien Silva, Antonio Candreva; Manolo Gabbiadini, Fabio Quagliarella

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Mirante; Ibañez, Bryan Cristante, Gianluca Mancini; Bruno Peres, Amadou Diawara, Carles Pérez, Rick Karsdorp; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Edin Dzeko

Sampdoria vs Roma Prediction

Roma are going through a rough patch at the moment. An injury crisis has seen the club struggle to get favorable results. They have also lost half of their away games this term.

Samp have been slightly better defensively than the visitors and have a good home record this campaign. All factors considered, the odds of Sampdoria breaking a five-game winless streak against the Romans look good.

We predict a win for the hosts, though the game could be a closely contested one.

Prediction: Sampdoria 2-1 Roma