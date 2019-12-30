Sancho wants Red Devils ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool, Pogba NOT going anywhere in January and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 30th December 2019

Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup.

Erling Haaland finally sealed his future after signing for Borussia Dortmund last night which has left Red Devils searching for new attacking options when the January transfer window opens.

We look at the top Manchester United transfer news stories making the headlines today.

Jadon Sancho demands Manchester United talks

Borussia Dortmund v Inter Milan: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Borussia Dortmund and England star Jadon Sancho is keen to open transfer talks with Manchester United before any club as he decides on his next club, reports Metro.

Sancho seems certain to quit Signal Iduna Park next summer and wants Man United as his next destination ahead of other interested clubs.

Recent reports have emerged where Chelsea are also planning to make a £100million bid for Sancho but the dynamic winger is keen to play for Man United.

Manchester City are also working hard to bring their former player back to the club while Liverpool are also interested in Sancho's future.

Pogba going nowhere in January, confirms Raiola

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has come out confirming that the star midfielder is not going anywhere in January as Manchester United have refused to negotiate any deal for the star midfielder. Raiola said,

"Paul has always respected Manchester United just as Manchester United has also always respected Paul."

"I go by what he [Solskjaer] says. He [Pogba] will not move, and that’s okay. We are good with them."

Raiola confirms Red Devils were 'well beaten' in Haaland's chase

RB Salzburg v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

The in-demand striker Erling Braut Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund after weeks of speculation with Manchester United and Juventus reported as his eventual destination.

United came out clarifying their stance on the lost transfer battle and have blamed Mino Raiola's high agent fee and inclusion of release clause which led the deal to collpase.

However, Raiola has cleared the air and has admitted that the Red Devils were indeed interetsed in the player but Haaland has chosen a different path and a better suited club at the moment. Raiola said,

“There was no fall-out between me and [United executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward. It was just a normal negotiation and the player has chosen a different path."

“If they want to blame someone then, fine, blame me but the player is happy. He has made his choice and we went through a normal process.”