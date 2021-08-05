Sandhausen vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2021-22

Sandhausen are set to play RB Leipzig at the BWT-Stadion am Hardtwald on Saturday in the first round of the DFB-Pokal.

Sandhausen come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Mersad Selimbegovic's Jahn Regensburg in the 2.Bundesliga. Goals from midfielder Carlo Boukhalfa, Canadian centre-back Scott Kennedy and Dutch forward Joel Zwarts ensured victory for Jahn Regensburg. Sandhausen had Senegalese defender Oumar Diakhite sent off in the second-half.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Erik ten Hag's Ajax in a friendly game a few days ago. An early first-half goal from Serbian forward Dusan Tadic for Ajax was cancelled out by a second-half goal from French midfielder Christopher Nkunku for RB Leipzig.

Sandhausen vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sandhausen have won two games, lost one and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2016 in the 2.Bundesliga, with Sandhausen beating RB Leipzig 1-0. A second-half goal from midfielder Korbinian Vollmann sealed the deal for Sandhausen.

Sandhausen form guide in the 2.Bundesliga: L-L

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: yet to play

Sandhausen vs RB Leipzig Team News

Sandhausen

Sandhausen will be without veteran centre-back Tim Kister and winger Christian Kinsombi, while there are doubts over the availability of striker Pascal Testroet. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Gerhard Kleppinger is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Tim Kister, Christian Kinsombi

Doubtful: Pascal Testroet

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch will be unable to call upon the services of left-backs Marcelo Saracchi and left-back Marcel Halstenberg, as well as Germany international Benjamin Henrichs, while there are doubts over the availability of while there are doubts over the availability of German right-back Lukas Klostermann, South Korea international Hwang Hee-chan and Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo is representing his nation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is not available.

Injured: Marcelo Saracchi, Marcel Halstenberg, Benjamin Henrichs

Doubtful: Hwang Hee-chan, Dominik Szoboszlai, Lukas Klostermann

Suspended: None

Not available: Dani Olmo

Sandhausen vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Sandhausen Predicted XI (3-4-3): Patrick Drewes, Dennis Diekmeier, Immanuel Hohn, Aleksandr Zhirov, Bashkim Ajdini, Julius Biada, Erik Zenga, Chima Okoroji, Cebio Soukou, Daniel Keita-Ruel, Alexander Esswein

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-3-3): Peter Gulacsi, Nordi Mukiele, Willi Orban, Mohamed Simakan, Angelino, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl, Hugo Novoa, Alexander Sorloth, Christopher Nkunku

Sandhausen vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Sandhausen finished 15th in the 2.Bundesliga last season. They have an experienced forward in the form of former Augsburg and Hertha Berlin attacker Alexander Esswein, and he will be key if they are to get a positive result against RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, have invested heavily this summer. They have signed Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol, Andre Silva and Brian Brobbey, and also have a new manager at the helm in the form of Jesse Marsch.

RB Leipzig will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Sandhausen 0-3 RB Leipzig

