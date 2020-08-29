Sao Paulo vs Corinthians prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2020

Sao Paulo will host Corinthians at the Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo tomorrow in a eagerly-anticipated Brasileiro Serie A fixture.

Sao Paulo comes into this game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Athletico Paranaense on Thursday. A goal from forward Luciano secured the win for Fernando Diniz's side.

Corinthians, on the other hand, drew 1-1 to Fortaleza on Thursday at the Corinthians Arena. A goal from attacker Luan was cancelled out by Romarinho's strike for Fortaleza.

Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Head-to-Head

In 54 head-to-head encounters between the two Brazilian rivals, Corinthians holds the clear advantage. It has won 25 games, lost 12 and drawn 17.

We miss this so much 🙁. Be responsible and stay home so we can be together soon! 🇾🇪♥️ pic.twitter.com/EihS1ACkOk — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC_eng) April 29, 2020

The most recent match between the two sides ended in a goalless draw.

Sao Paulo form guide in Serie A: L-D-W-W

Corinthians form guide in Serie A: L-D-W-D

Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Team News

Sao Paulo has some major injury issues, with manager Fernando Diniz unable to call upon the services of Barcelona legend Dani Alves, as well as defender Walce and forward Joao Rojas. Defender Reinaldo is suspended for the game, while Luciano is a doubt.

Injured: Dani Alves, Walce, Joao Rojas

Doubtful: Luciano

Suspended: Reinaldo

Corinthians has no known injury worries or issues involving suspended players, so manager Tiago Nunes is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ronaldão sempre foi MONSTRO dentro de campo e, além disso, também tinha que contar com a sorte as vezes, né, @Ronaldo?! 😂 Diz aí, Fiel, qual gol do Timão em um #Majestoso no Morumbi é mais louco pra você? ⚫⚪



📹 TV Globo#VaiCorinthians pic.twitter.com/PCOEP9hmIQ — Corinthians (@Corinthians) August 29, 2020

Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tiago Volpi, Igor Vinicius, Diego Costa, Robert Arboleda, Leo, Liziero, Tche Tche, Gabriel Sara, Luciano, Pablo, Vitor Bueno

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cassio, Fagner, Gil, Danilo Avelar, Sidcley, Ederson, Victor Cantillo, Angelo Araos, Ruan, Jo, Leo Natel

Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Prediction

For Sao Paulo, the absence of former Barcelona and Juventus star wing back Dani Alves will be a major problem. The right-back has been utilised as a midfielder at the club, and in his absence the likes of Tche Tche and Gabriel Sara will have to step up.

Corinthians, on the other hand, will rely on former Manchester City and Everton striker Jo to lead the line. Forwards like Leo Natel and Angelo Araos will have to be at their very best if Corinthians intend to get a positive result out of this fixture.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-2 Corinthians