Sao Paulo vs Corinthians prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2020

Sao Paulo will host Corinthians at the Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo tomorrow in a eagerly-anticipated Brasileiro Serie A fixture.
Sao Paulo comes into this game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Athletico Paranaense on Thursday. A goal from forward Luciano secured the win for Fernando Diniz's side.
Corinthians, on the other hand, drew 1-1 to Fortaleza on Thursday at the Corinthians Arena. A goal from attacker Luan was cancelled out by Romarinho's strike for Fortaleza.
Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Head-to-Head
In 54 head-to-head encounters between the two Brazilian rivals, Corinthians holds the clear advantage. It has won 25 games, lost 12 and drawn 17.
The most recent match between the two sides ended in a goalless draw.
Sao Paulo form guide in Serie A: L-D-W-W
Corinthians form guide in Serie A: L-D-W-D
Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Team News
Sao Paulo has some major injury issues, with manager Fernando Diniz unable to call upon the services of Barcelona legend Dani Alves, as well as defender Walce and forward Joao Rojas. Defender Reinaldo is suspended for the game, while Luciano is a doubt.
Injured: Dani Alves, Walce, Joao Rojas
Doubtful: Luciano
Suspended: Reinaldo
Corinthians has no known injury worries or issues involving suspended players, so manager Tiago Nunes is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Predicted XI
Sao Paulo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tiago Volpi, Igor Vinicius, Diego Costa, Robert Arboleda, Leo, Liziero, Tche Tche, Gabriel Sara, Luciano, Pablo, Vitor Bueno
Corinthians Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cassio, Fagner, Gil, Danilo Avelar, Sidcley, Ederson, Victor Cantillo, Angelo Araos, Ruan, Jo, Leo Natel
Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Prediction
For Sao Paulo, the absence of former Barcelona and Juventus star wing back Dani Alves will be a major problem. The right-back has been utilised as a midfielder at the club, and in his absence the likes of Tche Tche and Gabriel Sara will have to step up.
Corinthians, on the other hand, will rely on former Manchester City and Everton striker Jo to lead the line. Forwards like Leo Natel and Angelo Araos will have to be at their very best if Corinthians intend to get a positive result out of this fixture.
Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-2 CorinthiansPublished 29 Aug 2020, 20:08 IST