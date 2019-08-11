Sarri unhappy with Juventus, Messi and co. want Neymar at Barcelona, Catalans to sign Neymar on one condition and more: Transfer Roundup, 11 August 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 3.14K // 11 Aug 2019, 18:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will we see MSN back in LaLiga?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The Premier League transfer window is shut but teams like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus among others are far from being done and as such, we expect quite a few major deals to go over the line in the next few weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 11 August 2019.

Maurizio Sarri says Juventus' transfer policy is 'embarrassing'

Sarri and Conte- two former Chelsea managers

Maurizio Sarri is fuming after being left with too big a squad for the upcoming season. He has called the Old Lady's transfer policy 'embarrassing' after learning that he'd have to cut 6 players from his UEFA Champions League squad.

Speaking to the press after Juventus' 2-1 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid, Sarri did not mince words. He took no prisoners as he branded the club's transfer policy an embarrassment.

The former Chelsea and Napoli manager said,

“We have to cut six players from the Champions League squad. I’ve not read this anywhere. If we don’t, the choices we have are crazy."

“The last 20 days of the market will be difficult for us. It’s a difficult, embarrassing situation, because we risk leaving top players out of the squad list.

“It’s a situation we have to resolve, and it’s not strictly connected to the choices of the coach or club."

Advertisement

Juventus have a surplus of players in their squad and were ready to let even Paulo Dybala leave in the summer. In fact, a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku was being discussed and agreed subsequently with Manchester United.

However, the Argentine international could not come to an agreement with the Red Devils over his wages and United decided to pull the plug on the deal as they were not convinced about Dybala's desire to play for them.

Juventus did make two high-profile sales though. Moise Kean joined Everton and Joao Cancelo was announced by Manchester City as their latest acquisition. Despite this, Juve find themselves in a fix.

1 / 5 NEXT