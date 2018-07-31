Premier League 2018-19: Sarri-ball arrives in England

Most of us by now must have heard about the stylish, eye-pleasing, one-touch style of football that was being played at Napoli under Maurizio Sarri. Even though he did not win any trophies, his style was widely appreciated.

Napoli finished second in the Serie A last season. They were the only team in the league's history to get more than 91 points and not win the league. It was under Sarri when Gonzalo Higuain scored a record 36 goals and then was later bought by Italian giants Juventus for a huge sum.

Replacing such a goal machine is not easy in football. It usually requires heavy investments and still, the same goals can never be guaranteed. Any club or manager would have splashed money on a well-established striker but Sarri did not. He trusted Dries Mertens to lead the team's attack and it worked wonders for him.

While defending during matches, Sarri sets up a high line which presses the opponents. They play out from the back with the sweeper keeper always on alert. The high press allows them to win back the ball quickly or at least forces the opposition to make mistakes.

While attacking, the system uses small triangles to pass the ball and create chances. The striker comes deep and the left winger takes his place with one of the midfielders taking the wingers place.

For eg, Mertens drops back to press. Insigne takes Mertens' position; Hamsik goes upfront and takes Insigne's place.

Callejon on the right is very crucial for stretching the play and making runs behind the defenders.

The full-backs are also very important in this system. They press high up the pitch to win the ball and come back when the front line is playing small passes. No wonder why the team averaged 2 goals per match in the previous season.

This system could work very well in England and Chelsea fans must be delighted to see some attacking football at Stamford bridge after quite some time.