Sassuolo vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this weekend as AC Milan take on Sassuolo at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Sunday. AC Milan are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and are the favourites to win the game.
Sassuolo are in sixth place in the Serie A table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Roberto De Zerbi has done an excellent job at the club so far and will want to prove a point against the league leaders this weekend.
AC Milan have experienced a slump in recent weeks and need to defeat Sassuolo this weekend. The Rossoneri have a narrow one-point lead over arch-rivals Inter Milan and cannot afford to drop points in this match.
Sassuolo vs AC Milan Head-to-Head
AC Milan have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won 10 games out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams. Sassuolo have managed only five victories against the Rossoneri and need to step up to the plate in this fixture.
The previous meeting between the two teams ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for AC Milan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored both goals for the Rossoneri on the day but might not feature in this match.
Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: D-W-D-L-W
AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: D-D-W-W-W
Sassuolo vs AC Milan Team News
Sassuolo
Sassuolo have a considerable list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Vlad Chiriches, Filippo Romagna, Gregoire Defrel, and Francesco Caputo this weekend. Lukas Haraslin served his suspension against Fiorentina last week and is available for this match.
Injured: Vlad Chiriches, Filippo Romagna, Gregoire Defrel, Francesco Caputo
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
AC Milan
Mateo Musacchio and Simon Kjaer are currently injured and will not play a part in this game. AC Milan talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic was involved in the Rossoneri's training sessions this week but is unlikely to be risked against Sassuolo.
Injured: Mateo Musacchio, Simon Kjaer
Doubtful: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Suspended: None
Sassuolo vs AC Milan Predicted XI
Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Giorgos Kyriakopoulos, Gian Marco Ferrari, Marlon Santos, Jeremy Toljan; Maxime Lopez, Manuel Locatelli; Jeremie Boga, Lukas Haraslin, Domenico Berardi; Giacomo Raspadori
AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Pierre Kalulu, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer; Jens Petter Hauge, Brahim Diaz, Alexis Saelemaekers; Ante Rebic
Sassuolo vs AC Milan Prediction
AC Milan have a formidable squad and have shown tremendous improvement under Stefano Pioli over the past few months. The Rossoneri have missed Zlatan Ibrahimovic, however, and the likes of Ante Rebic and Alexis Saelemaekers will have to step up to the plate in this game.
Sassuolo have been impressive this season but will face an uphill task against Stefano Pioli's outfit. AC Milan have been excellent this season and hold all the cards going into this match.
Prediction: Sassuolo 1-3 AC Milan
Published 18 Dec 2020, 20:32 IST