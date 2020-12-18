Sassuolo vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this weekend as AC Milan take on Sassuolo at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Sunday. AC Milan are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and are the favourites to win the game.

Sassuolo are in sixth place in the Serie A table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Roberto De Zerbi has done an excellent job at the club so far and will want to prove a point against the league leaders this weekend.

AC Milan have experienced a slump in recent weeks and need to defeat Sassuolo this weekend. The Rossoneri have a narrow one-point lead over arch-rivals Inter Milan and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

The "Everyman" who revolutionized football with the Rossoneri: Arrigo Sacchi 🔝🔴⚫



👉 https://t.co/k2zluibzhx



La storia di colui che ha rivoluzionato il calcio alla guida dei rossoneri: Arrigo Sacchi 🔝🔴⚫#SempreMilan

@BancoBPMSpa pic.twitter.com/baFITidRCs — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 18, 2020

Sassuolo vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

AC Milan have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won 10 games out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams. Sassuolo have managed only five victories against the Rossoneri and need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for AC Milan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored both goals for the Rossoneri on the day but might not feature in this match.

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: D-W-D-L-W

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: D-D-W-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Sassuolo vs AC Milan Team News

Francesco Caputo is set to miss this game

Sassuolo

Sassuolo have a considerable list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Vlad Chiriches, Filippo Romagna, Gregoire Defrel, and Francesco Caputo this weekend. Lukas Haraslin served his suspension against Fiorentina last week and is available for this match.

Injured: Vlad Chiriches, Filippo Romagna, Gregoire Defrel, Francesco Caputo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zlatan Ibrahimovic might not play this game

AC Milan

Mateo Musacchio and Simon Kjaer are currently injured and will not play a part in this game. AC Milan talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic was involved in the Rossoneri's training sessions this week but is unlikely to be risked against Sassuolo.

Advertisement

Injured: Mateo Musacchio, Simon Kjaer

Doubtful: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Suspended: None

Sassuolo vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Giorgos Kyriakopoulos, Gian Marco Ferrari, Marlon Santos, Jeremy Toljan; Maxime Lopez, Manuel Locatelli; Jeremie Boga, Lukas Haraslin, Domenico Berardi; Giacomo Raspadori

Picking up the pace, Sassuolo awaits 💪

Squadra subito al lavoro in vista di #SassuoloMilan 💪 #SempreMilan@gruppo_a2a pic.twitter.com/C4MUyeNluS — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 17, 2020

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Pierre Kalulu, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer; Jens Petter Hauge, Brahim Diaz, Alexis Saelemaekers; Ante Rebic

Sassuolo vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have a formidable squad and have shown tremendous improvement under Stefano Pioli over the past few months. The Rossoneri have missed Zlatan Ibrahimovic, however, and the likes of Ante Rebic and Alexis Saelemaekers will have to step up to the plate in this game.

Sassuolo have been impressive this season but will face an uphill task against Stefano Pioli's outfit. AC Milan have been excellent this season and hold all the cards going into this match.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-3 AC Milan

Also Read: West Bromwich Albion vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21