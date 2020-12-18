West Bromwich Albion vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action this weekend as Aston Villa take on West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Sunday. Aston Villa have been fairly inconsistent this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

West Bromwich Albion have endured a difficult campaign so far and are currently in the relegation zone. The home side sacked Slaven Bilic earlier this week and newly-appointed manager Sam Allardyce will want to get his tenure off to a positive start.

Aston Villa are in 11th place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have managed only seven points from their last five games. The Villans were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Burnley last week and need to bounce back in this game.

⛔ 𝗘 𝗠 𝗜 𝗠 𝗔 𝗥 𝗧 𝗜 𝗡 𝗘 𝗭 ⛔@EmiMartinezz1 has kept more clean sheets (6) than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League so far this season. 💪 pic.twitter.com/6TwHqUtZj9 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 18, 2020

West Bromwich Albion vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head

Aston Villa have an excellent record against West Bromwich Albion and have won 78 matches out of a total of 171 games played between the two teams. West Bromwich Albion have managed only 55 victories against the Lions and need to step up to the plate this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams in 2019 ended in a stunning 1-0 victory for West Bromwich Albion. Aston Villa have been a resurgent force this season and will want to win this game.

West Bromwich Albion form guide in the Premier League: D-L-L-W-L

Aston Villa form guide in the Premier League: D-W-L-L-W

West Bromwich Albion vs Aston Villa Team News

Matheus Pereira is unavailable at the moment

West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion have a host of injuries to account for and will have to do without Conor Townsend and Kyle Bartley in this game. Matheus Pereira is suspended for this game and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Conor Townsend, Kyle Bartley

Doubtful: Sam Field, Hal Robson-Kanu

Suspended: Matheus Pereira

Aston Villa have a strong squad

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have their fair share of fitness concerns to address and will be without Trezeguet, Ezri Konsa, and Wesley in this game. Ross Barkley is fit for the visitors and is likely to feature in this game.

Injured: Trezeguet, Ezri Konsa, Wesley

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Aston Villa Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Sam Johnstone; Kieran Gibbs, Semi Ajayi, Dara O'Shea, Darnell Furlong; Romaine Sawyers; Grady Diangana, Jake Livermore, Conor Gallagher, Matt Phillips; Karlan Grant

"It's no secret I am proud to play here. I'm really enjoying my football."



Matty on wanting to impress new boss Sam Allardyce, approaching 𝟭𝟱𝟬 Albion appearances and Sunday's derby with Villa 💬 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 18, 2020

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Kortney Hause, Matthew Cash; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz; Anwar El Ghazi, Ross Barkley, Jack Grealish; Ollie Watkins

West Bromwich Albion vs Aston Villa Prediction

West Bromwich Albion gave a good account of themselves against Manchester City last weekend and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset in this fixture. Sam Allardyce is known for his robust set-ups and will want to give Aston Villa a run for their money in this game.

Jack Grealish has been a revelation for Aston Villa this season and is likely to play a pivotal part in this game. Aston Villa have a formidable squad and are the favourites going into this fixture.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-3 Aston Villa

