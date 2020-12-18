Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with Deportivo Alaves at the Balaidos on Sunday. Both teams have been well below their best this season and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves have endured a difficult campaign so far and currently find themselves in 15th place in the La Liga standings. The Basque outfit suffered a stinging 1-0 defeat to SD Huesca this week and cannot afford to lose this game.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, have moved up to ninth place in the La Liga table after an uptick in form in recent weeks. The Galician giants thrashed Cadiz by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and have a point to prove against Deportivo Alaves.

Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head

Deportivo Alaves have the slightest of advantages over Celta Vigo as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 10 matches out of a total of 28 games played between the two sides. Celta Vigo have managed nine victories against Deportivo Alaves and will want to even the playing field this weekend.

The previous game between the two teams in June this year ended in a stunning 6-0 victory for Celta Vigo. Iago Aspas and Santi Mina ran riot on the day and will want to make their mark on this game.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-L-D

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-D-D

Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Celta Vigo have a few injuries concerns

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have a slightly depleted squad going into this game and will have to do without Sergio Alvarez, David Junca, and Kevin Vazquez against Deportivo Alaves. Emre Mor is back in training for Celta Vigo but is unlikely to be risked this weekend.

Injured: Sergio Alvarez, David Junca, Kevin Vazquez

Doubtful: Emre Mor

Suspended: None

Pere Pons is currently unavailable for Alaves

Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alaves will have to do without Manu Garcia and Catalan midfielder Pere Pons against Huesca this weekend. Burgui is carrying a knock and also remains doubtful ahead of this game. Rodrigo Battaglia served his suspension against Huesca and is available for this game.

Injured: Pere Pons, Manu Garcia

Doubtful: Burgui, Ximo Navarro

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ruben Blanco; Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Lucas Olaza; Brais Mendez, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Martin Aguirregabiria, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte; Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Luis Rioja, Jota; Lucas Perez, Joselu

Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Celta Vigo have been excellent over the past week and have scored nine goals in their last three games. The Galician side has a strong squad at its disposal and is starting to meet expectations in La Liga.

Deportivo Alaves have been a feisty outfit in the league this season and are perfectly capable of taking something away from this game. With Iago Aspas and Santi Mina in their ranks, however, Celta Vigo should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 3-1 Deportivo Alaves

