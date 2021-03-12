Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this weekend with another important clash as Hellas Verona take on Sassuolo at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove this season.

Hellas Verona are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have exceeded expectations this season. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat against AC Milan last weekend and will look to bounce back in this match.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, find themselves in ninth place in the league table at the moment and will look to leapfrog their opponents in the standings. The Neroverdi suffered a shock defeat against Udinese in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points this weekend.

Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

Sassuolo have a slight advantage over Hellas Verona as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won seven games out of a total of 17 matches played between the two teams. Hellas Verona have managed six victories against Sassuolo and will look to level the playing field this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Sassuolo. Domenico Berardi found the back of the net on the day and will want to make his mark on this fixture.

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: L-D-D-W-L

Hellas Verona form guide in the Serie A: L-W-D-D-L

Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Team News

Jeremie Boga is an important player for Sassuolo

Sassuolo

Filippo Romagna and Mehdi Bourabia are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Jeremie Boga is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked against Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Injured: Filippo Romagna, Mehdi Bourabia

Doubtful: Jeremie Boga

Suspended: None

Kalinic is unavailable for this game

Hellas Verona

Nikola Kalinic, Ronaldo Vieira, and Ebrima Colley are currently injured and will be unable to feature in this game. Hellas Verona are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Nikola Kalinic, Ronaldo Vieira, Ebrima Colley

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Rogerio, Gian Marco Ferrari, Vlad Chiriches, Mert Muldur; Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Filip Djuricic, Hamed Junior Traore; Francesco Caputo

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marco Silvestri; Giangiacomo Magnani, Koray Gunter, Federico Ceccherini; Darko Lazovic, Miguel Veloso, Adrien Tameze, Marco Faraoni; Antonin Barak, Mattia Zaccagni, Kevin Lasagna

Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Sassuolo have been impressive under Roberto De Zerbi this season but their recent slump will be a worrying sign. The Neroverdi have excellent players in their ranks and will be intent on finishing their campaign on a high.

Hellas Verona have also been a formidable force but will need to take it up a notch in this fixture. Sassuolo hold a slight edge over their opponents at the moment and might be able to clinch a victory in this match.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-1 Hellas Verona

