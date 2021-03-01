Sassuolo vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Napoli lock horns with Sassuolo at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive at times this season and will want to win this game.

Sassuolo are in eighth place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have largely managed to exceed expectations this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw with Bologna last week and has a point to prove going into this fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, currently find themselves in sixth place in the league table and will be intent on securing a top-four finish in the coming weeks. The Neapolitans edged Benevento to a 2-0 victory in their previous match and will be confident ahead of this game.

Sassuolo vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Napoli have an excellent record against Sassuolo and have won nine matches out of a total of 16 games played between the two teams. Sassuolo have managed only two victories against Napoli and will need to take it up a notch in this encounter.

The previous meeting between these two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Sassuolo. Napoli were well below their best on the day and cannot afford to put in a similar performance this week.

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: D-W-L-D-L

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: W-L-W-L-W

Sassuolo vs Napoli Team News

Jeremie Boga is an important player for Sassuolo

Sassuolo

Filippo Romagna and Mehdi Bourabia are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Jeremie Boga is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked against Napoli this week.

Injured: Filippo Romagna, Mehdi Bourabia

Doubtful: Jeremie Boga

Suspended: None

Napoli have a depleted squad

Napoli

Dries Mertens, Diego Demme, Kostas Manolas, Andrea Petagna, Elseid Hysaj, and Victor Osimhen are injured and have been sidelined for this game. Kalidou Kouliably was sent off against Benevento over the weekend and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Dries Mertens, Victor Osimhen, Diego Demme, Kostas Manolas, Andrea Petagna, Elseid Hysaj, Hirving Lozano, David Ospina

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sassuolo vs Napoli Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Rogerio, Gian Marco Ferrari, Vlad Chiriches, Mert Muldur; Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Filip Djuricic, Hamed Junior Traore; Francesco Caputo

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret; Mario Rui, Amir Rrahmani, Nikola Maksimovic, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Stanislav Lobotka; Eljif Elmas, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano; Lorenzo Insigne

Sassuolo vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have several injury concerns to address going into this fixture and have plenty of work to do this week. With Kalidou Koulibaly suspended, Amir Rrahmani and Nikola Maksimovic will have to step up against a strong opponent.

Sassuolo have been impressive this season and the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Domenico Berardi can trouble Gennaro Gattuso's side. Napoli have a depleted squad and might drop points in this fixture.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-2 Napoli

