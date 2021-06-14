Saudi Arabia vs Uzbekistan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan will trade tackles in their final Group D 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The game is a direct knockout battle for an automatic qualification spot in the third round of the qualifiers.

Saudi Arabia currently hold a marginal two-point lead at the summit of the standings, having garnered 17 points from seven games played to date. Uzbekistan are two places and two points below.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 3-0 victory over Singapore. Three goals in the final six minutes gave the Green Falcons three crucial points.

Uzbekistan were 1-0 victors against Yemen. Jaloliddin Masharipov scored the game-winning goal from the penalty spot in the 19th minute.

Saudi Arabia vs Uzbekistan Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 11 occasions and Saudi Arabia have a marginally better record with six wins to their name.

Uzbekistan were victorious in four previous matches, while the spoils were shared on one occasion. Their first leg meeting ended in a 3-2 away comeback victory for Saudi Arabia that was inspired by Salman Al Faraj's brace.

The home side are currently on a four-game winning run. Uzbekistan have won four of their last five matches.

Saudi Arabia form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Uzbekistan form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Saudi Arabia vs Uzbekistan Team News

Saudi Arabia

Head coach Herve Renard called up 27 players for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June. The squad is made up entirely of players plying their trade domestically.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan have 39 players in camp to dispute the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June. The squad is headlined by captain Odil Ahmedov and he is joined by other experienced players including Islom Tukhtakhujaev and Anzur Ismailov.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Saudi Arabia vs Uzbekistan Predicted XI

Saudi Arabia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mohammed Al-Owais; Saud Abdulhamid, Abdullah Madu, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani; Abdullah Otayf, Abdulelah Al-Malki; Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohamed Kanoo, Salem Al-Dawsari; Saleh Al-Shehri

Official lineup for the match against Singapore#AsianQualifiers pic.twitter.com/8ulkPtqP8z — Saudi National Team (@SaudiNT_EN) June 11, 2021

Uzbekistan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sanjar Kuvvatov (GK); Oleg Zoteev, Umar Eshumaradov, Islomjon Kobilov, Khusniddin Alikulov; Odil Akhmedov, Ikromjon Alibaev; Jaloliddin Masharipov, Otabek Shukurov, Dostonbek Khamdamov; Eldor Shomurodov

Saudi Arabia vs Uzbekistan Prediction

Saudi Arabia are favorites in this game and their superior players, coupled with home advantage, give them an extra edge.

However, Uzbekistan have shown their capacity to step up to the plate and could be buoyed by the potential of securing a first World Cup appearance. However, we are predicting a narrow victory for the hosts, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Uzbekistan

