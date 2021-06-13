Japan vs Kyrgyz Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Japan and Kyrgriz Republic will battle in their final 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The hosts have already secured qualification to the third round of the qualifiers as Group F winners. Kyrgyzstan will guarantee a runners-up finish with a win.

However, they have already been eliminated from the race for the World Cup as they cannot finish as one of the five best runners-up.

Japan come into this game on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Serbia in a friendly on Friday. Genk forward Junya Ito scored the game-winning goal three minutes into the second half.

The visitors ran riot in an 8-1 demolition of Myanmar in a FIFA World Cup qualifier on the same day. Mirlan Murzaev was the star of the show with a hat-trick.

Japan vs Kyrgrz Republic Head-to-Head

This will be only the third meeting between the sides and Japan have a 100% record with two victories in their previous games.

The first leg meeting ended in a 2-0 away win for the Blue Samurai. Takumi Minamino and Genki Haraguchi scored goals in each half to give the four-time Asian champions the victory.

Since then, the Japanese have won nine of their next 13 games, with their last five matches ending in victory. Kyrgrzstan's victory over Myanmar halted a run of four games without a win.

Japan form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Kyrgrz Republic form guide: W-L-D-L-L

Japan vs Kyrgrz Republic Team News

Maya Yoshida, Keita Endo, Hiroki Sakai and Takefusa Kubo are among those to have joined up with the Under-23 squad in preparation for the Olympic Games.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Kyrgrz Republic

Coach Aleksandr Krestinin called up 25 players for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers to be disputed in June. The squad was headlined by captain and defender Valeriy Kichin.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Japan vs Kyrgrz Republic Predicted XI

Japan Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Eiji Kawashima (GK); Yuto Nagatomo, Sei Muroya, Hiroki Sakai, Naomichi Ueda; Takumi Minamino, Genki Haraguchi; Daichi Kamada; Junya Ito, Takuma Asano; Yuya Osako

Kyrgrzstan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ayzar Akmatov, Edgar Bernhardt, Tursunali Rustamov, Bakhtiyar Duyshobekov, Aleksander Mischenko; Ernist Batykanov, Alimardon Shukurov, Farhad Musabekov, Gulzhigit Alykulov; Mirlan Murzaev, Abai Bakoleev

Japan vs Kyrgrz Republic Prediction

Japan's run of five consecutive victories is unlikely to be threatened by a Kyrgrz side that simply cannot match their firepower.

We are predicting an easy victory for the hosts in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Japan 3-0 Kyrgrz Republic

Edited by Peter P