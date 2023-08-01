Saudi Pro League clubs plotting ambitious moves to sign Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid superstars in 2024 – Reports

Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly aiming to sign Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Neymar and Real Madrid's Luka Modric ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Earlier in June, Saudi Arabia's push to attract the world's best footballers received a boost in the form of Public Investment Fund's (PIF) major ownership stake in four of their clubs. The fund own a 75% share of Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al Hilal and Al-Ahli, helping them splash hefty cash to rope in world-renowned stars from top European teams.

Due to the help of the sovereign wealth fund backed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Pro League has attracted a number of known players so far this summer. They have brought in the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Kalidou Koulibaly to the Gulf state.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the PIF have already chalked out plans for the upcoming summer transfer window. They have earmarked Salah, Neymar, Modric and Kevin De Bruyne as priority transfer targets in order to make a serious statement in the future.

Salah, 31, has been a star performer for Liverpool since arriving from AS Roma in a switch worth up to £36 million in 2017. He has helped them lift seven trophies so far, scoring 186 goals and providing 79 assists in 305 matches across competitions for Liverpool.

Neymar, on the other hand, has been one of PSG's heroes since arriving in a then-record £190 million deal from Barcelona in 2017. He has registered 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 matches for PSG, lifting five Ligue 1 titles and nine other trophies in the process.

Modric, meanwhile, has been on a number of Saudi Arabian clubs' radar since the turn of the year as he is in the final year of his Real Madrid contract. The 37-year-old Croat has made 488 appearances and won a staggering 23 trophies for Real Madrid so far.

Could SPL teams lure Liverpool, PSG, Real Madrid superstars in the summer of 2024?

Considering Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante's latest arrivals, the Saudi Pro League have established itself as one of the best growing leagues in the world. They have also signed stars in their prime years, such as Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Moussa Dembele, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jota ahead of the next term.

If they manage to conitnue the trend, the SPL teams could lure Neymar away from PSG and Modric away from Real Madrid in the future. While the Brazilian is said to have fallen out of favor in Paris, the midfielder could be available on a free transfer next summer.

However, Salah is not expected to seal a permanent switch to Saudi Arabia unlike the PSG and Real Madrid players. He penned a contract extension at Liverpool in 2022 and has also been named as part of Liverpool's brand new leadership group earlier this week.