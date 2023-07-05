Saudi side Al-Hilal send official offers to sign Arsenal and PSG superstars: Reports

Al-Hilal have reportedly submitted official bids to sign Arsenal's Thomas Partey and Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Marco Verratti this summer.

The Saudi Pro League outfit are aiming to revamp their entire squad in the ongoing summer transfer window. They have snapped up Kalidou Koulibaly for £20 million and Ruben Neves for over £47 million so far.

According to reliable journalist Rudy Galetti, Al-Hilal have sent official offers to sign three midfielders this summer. Apart from the Arsenal and PSG players, they have also expressed an interest in luring Sergej Milinkovic-Savic away from Lazio ahead of the next season.

Al-Hilal are reportedly waiting for a response from each of the three teams. On the other hand, all of the clubs are open to selling the stars.

Partey, 30, has popped up as a potential sale as Arsenal are currently in the midst of a midfield rebuild. He is in the final two years of his deal.

Since joining the Gunners from Atletico Madrid for £45 million in 2020, Partey has registered five goals and four assists in 99 appearances.

Meanwhile, Verratti has been a hot topic of speculation since the end of the 2022-23 season. Since receiving verbal abuse from his club's fans last month, he has been heavily rumored to be discontent in Paris.

So far, the 30-year-old has netted 11 goals and provided 61 assists in 461 games for PSG. He has lifted a whopping 30 trophies for them.

On the other hand, Milinkovic-Savic has been an irreplaceable star for Lazio since arriving from KRC Genk for over £10 million in 2015. He has helped them lift three trophies so far, making 341 appearances.

Rio Ferdinand offers humorous response to rumors linking Arsenal with PSG superstar

Last month, PSG ace Kylian Mbappe confirmed that he would not extend his current deal beyond 2024. As a result, he has emerged as a topic of speculation with Real Madrid as the most likely destination.

However, Football Transfers recently reported that Arsenal are aiming to launch a move for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner next summer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel FIVE, Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand took a dig at the Gunners after links with Mbappe, saying:

"You man can't get him either! Arsenal can't get him either. Don't even start thinking and dreaming. It's a good dream though!"

Should the PSG attacker join Mikel Arteta's side, he could prove to be an excellent signing for them. He would demote Gabriel Jesus to the bench and form a bonding with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

