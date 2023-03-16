SC Freiburg vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2023

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as SC Freiburg lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important clash at the Europa-Park Stadion on Thursday.

SC Freiburg vs Juventus Preview

SC Freiburg are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The home side edged TSG Hoffenheim to a 2-1 victory over the weekend and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the Serie A table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Bianconeri eased past Sampdoria by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

SC Freiburg vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The only meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg last week and resulted in a narrow 1-0 victory for Juventus.

This is SC Freiburg's first home game against Juventus in European competitions - they are also hosting an Italian team in Europe for the first time.

Juventus have lost only one of their last nine European games against German teams and have won their last three such matches without conceding a single goal.

SC Freiburg have never lost the second leg of a knock-out tie in Europe and have overcome a first-leg deficit on one occasion in the past.

Juventus have progressed from each of their last nine knock-out ties in Europe when they have won the first leg.

Juventus winger Angel Di Maria has scored four goals in the UEFA Europa League this season - only Victor Boniface and Marcus Rashford have been prolific in the competition so far.

SC Freiburg vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have a robust squad at their disposal and have made progress under Allegri. Angel Di Maria has come into his own in the Europa League and can be lethal on his day.

SC Freiburg gave a good account of themselves in the first leg but will need to pull off something special this week. Juventus are the more seasoned team in Europe and should be able to win this game

Prediction: SC Freiburg 1-3 Juventus

SC Freiburg vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Angel Di Maria to score - Yes

