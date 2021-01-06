SCEB v FCG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2020 match

FC Goa will look to cement their place in the top four with a win over SC East Bengal in the ISL, at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, on Wednesday.

The Gaurs had a nervy start to their ISL campaign. They were winless in their first three games before beating Kerala Blasters. Juan Ferrando's men won their second game in the league, with a 1-0 scoreline over Odisha FC.

The Gaurs suffered a slump after that as they lost their next two games to ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC. But they managed to bounce back with wins over Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC.

SC East Bengal had a disastrous start to their debut ISL campaign. Robbie Fowler's men failed to win their first three fixtures. The Red and Golds earned their first-ever ISL point from a draw with Jamshedpur FC before losing to Hyderabad FC. They drew their next two games with Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC. SC East Bengal brought that momentum into their game with Odisha FC to notch up their first-ever ISL win.

Here are the top three players you can select as your Dream XI Fantasy Captain for the game between SC East Bengal and FC Goa.

#3 Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza has been the midfield marshal of FC Goa. (Image: FC Goa)

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza has been a pivotal player for FC Goa in the ongoing ISL season. The Spaniard has played multiple roles — central attacking midfielder, left-winger, and a holding midfielder whenever required. He has been scoring for the Gaurs and setting up plays for his striker Igor Angulo to finish.

Mendoza has an impressive passing accuracy of 59% coupled with 488 touches and 394 passes. His high rate of shooting at goal makes him even more dangerous for any opposition side.

#2 Jacques Maghoma

Jacques Maghoma celebrates a goal with Matti Steinmann. (Image: SC East Bengal)

Jacques Maghoma has been the kingpin of SC East Bengal so far. The British-Congolese is arguably the best SC East Bengal player in the current season of the ISL. Maghoma has been used at various positions by Robbie Fowler.

He has essentially played as a playmaker for SC East Bengal as well as an acting center-forward and a left-winger. Maghoma has been crucial for SC East Bengal's campaign in the ISL. He is the highest scorer for his side and will be a key man in the midfield for the Red and Golds.

#1 Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo is the leading top-scorer in the ISL 2020-21 edition. (Image: FC Goa)

Igor Angulo has been the go-to man for FC Goa when the Gaurs needed goals. Angulo's incredible accuracy in front of the goal and the ability to score for his team with minimal effort make him a dangerous striker.

Angulo is the league's highest scorer with 9 goals in 9 matches for FC Goa. He can also drop down to both the wings to add support for his side. Robbie Fowler's side will have to strengthen their defense and keep all eyes on Igor Angulo to contain his scoring boots.