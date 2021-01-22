Schalke vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Schalke are set to welcome Bayern Munich to the Veltins-Arena on Sunday for their next Bundesliga game.

Schalke come into this game following a 2-1 loss to Markus Gisdol's Koln on Wednesday at the Veltins-Arena.

Goals from centre-back Rafael Czichos and young winger Jan Thielmann ensured victory for Koln. Young striker Matthew Hoppe continued his fine goalscoring form by scoring the consolation goal for Schalke.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, beat Heiko Herrlich's Augsburg on Wednesday at the WWK Arena. A first-half penalty from star striker Robert Lewandowski was enough to seal the victory for Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich.

Schalke vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

In 34 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won 26 games, lost three and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich thrashing Schalke 8-0.

A hat-trick from Serge Gnabry and goals from Leon Goretzka, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala secured a comfortable win for Bayern Munich.

Schalke form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-W-L-L

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-L-W-W

Schalke vs Bayern Munich Team News

Schalke

Schalke manager Christian Gross will be unable to call upon the services of a few players. Young defender Kilian Ludewig, Portugal international Goncalo Pacienca and German striker Steven Skrzybski are all nursing injuries.

There are doubts over the availability of Morocco international Nassim Boujellab, veteran striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and midfielder Omar Mascarell. The participation of Austrian midfielder Alessandro Schopf and Senegalese defender Salif Sane is also in doubt.

Injured: Kilian Ludewig, Goncalo Pacienca, Steven Skrzybski

Doubtful: Alessandro Schopf, Nassim Boujellab, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Omar Mascarell, Salif Sane

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will be without young centre-back Tanguy Nianzou, who is out with an injury. Young Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee is suspended.

Other than that, there are no known issues and manager Hansi Flick is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Tanguy Nianzou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Joshua Zirkzee

Schalke vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Schalke Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ralf Fahrmann, Timo Becker, Ozan Kabak, Matija Nastasic, Sead Kolasinac, Benjamin Stambouli, Suat Serdar, Mark Uth, Benito Raman, Matthew Hoppe, Amine Harit

Matthew Hoppe has now scored in three consecutive Bundesliga games:



⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs. Hoffenheim

⚽️ vs. Eintracht

⚽️ vs. Köln



The 19-year-old American is on fire. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QrN2LphHfZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 20, 2021

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane

Schalke vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Schalke are rooted to the bottom of the league table, and have signed some former players this month to help them avoid relegation. Left-back Sead Kolasinac and experienced Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar have returned to the club. Meanwhile, the emergence of young Matthew Hoppe has perhaps been Schalke's one positive so far this season.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have not been at their fluent best. The Bavarians have former Schalke players like Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane in their squad. Poland international Robert Lewandowski continues to be the club's most important player.

Schalke have been poor this season and despite Bayern Munich's problems, the Bundesliga champions should be able to beat the home side this weekend.

Prediction: Schalke 0-3 Bayern Munich

