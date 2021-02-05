Schalke vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bundesliga bottom-dwellers Schalke host second-placed RB Leipzig on Saturday, with both clubs needing a win for different reasons.

Schalke have been dismal this season and are nine points away from avoiding the drop. A win on Saturday would take Christian Gross' side off the bottom of the table for the first time this season.

Julian Nagelsmann's side have faltered lately, winning only two of their last five Bundesliga fixtures.

Leipzig will need a win against Schalke if they want to close the gap on Bayern Munich at the top of the table. Leipzig are currently second in the Bundesliga, seven points off league leaders Bayern Munich.

#Bundesliga 🇩🇪



1⃣ Bayern Munich 45

2⃣ Leipzig 38

3⃣ Wolfsburg 35

4⃣ Frankfurt 33

5⃣ Leverkusen 32

6⃣ Dortmund 32

1⃣6⃣ Bielefeld 17

1⃣7⃣ Mainz 10

1⃣8⃣ Schalke 8



Lewandowski 🇵🇱 24

Silva 🇵🇹 16

Haaland 🇳🇴 14

Kramaric 🇭🇷 13

Weghorst 🇳🇱 13

Wamangituka 🇨🇩 11

Müller 🇩🇪 10

Stindl 🇩🇪 9 pic.twitter.com/N6WvsVUJoj — gaston (@pablogaudio) January 31, 2021

Saturday's fixture is an important one for both sides, albeit for different reasons. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Schalke vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

The recent head-to-head record doesn't look good for Schalke. Leipzig have won three of their last five meetings in the Bundesliga, with Schalke's solitary win coming in 2019.

Julian Nagelsmann will hope that the trend continues on Saturday and his side can make light work of the hosts.

Schalke Form Guide: L-L-L-D-L

RB Leipzig Form Guide: D-W-L-W-W

Schalke vs RB Leipzig Team News

Emil Forsberg misses out through injury

Schalke

Schalke can probably field a whole team with the players that aren't available on Saturday. Injuries to Can Bozdogan, Frederik Ronnow, Goncalo Pacienca, Kilian Ludewig, Salif Sane, Steven Skrzybski and Suat Serdar have ruled them all out of Saturday's fixtures.

New signing Shkodran Mustafi could be on the bench for the game, however, Nabil Bentaleb will not be involved as he has been suspended by the club.

Injured: Can Bozdogan, Frederik Ronnow, Goncalo Pacienca, Kilian Ludewig, Salif Sane, Steven Skrzybski, Suat Serdar

Doubtful: Shkodran Mustafi

Suspended: Nabil Bentaleb

RB Leipzig

Leipzig have their own injury issues to deal with, as a number of first-team players will not be involved in the game against Schalke.

Ibrahima Konate, Benjamin Henrichs, Kevin Kampl, Dominik Szoboszlai and Emil Forsberg will all miss out due to injury. Konrad Laimer is out for the season after picking up a knee injury earlier this season.

Injured: Ibrahima Konate, Benjamin Henrichs, Kevin Kampl, Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg, Konrad Laimer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Schalke vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Schalke next 3 Bundesliga matches are against Leipzig, phenomenon Union Berlin and Dortmund. I don't think they gonna win anytime soon — DieEnte25 (@ducklord25) February 1, 2021

Schalke Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ralf Fahrmann; Sead Kolasinac, Matija Nastasic, Malick Thiaw, Timo Becker; Omar Mascarell, Benjamin Stambouli; Amine Harit, Mark Uth, William; Matthew Hoppe

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi; Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Willi Orban; Angelino, Marcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara, Nordi Mukiele; Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo; Yussuf Poulsen

Schalke vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Schalke will be lucky to come away with anything from this game. Leipzig will be too strong for them and should put them to the sword.

We expect Julian Nagelsmann's side to win comfortably on Saturday.

Prediction: Schalke 0-3 RB Leipzig