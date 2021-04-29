SD Eibar vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with a Basque derby this weekend as SD Eibar lock horns with Deportivo Alaves at the Municipal de Ipurua on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and need a victory this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves are in 16th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side held Valencia to a 1-1 draw last weekend and will want to win this game.

SD Eibar, on the other hand, are currently rooted to the league table and have endured a dismal campaign. The home team suffered a 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad last week and cannot afford another calamity in this fixture.

SD Eibar vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head

SD Eibar have a good record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 12 games out of a total of 24 matches played between the two sides. Deportivo Alaves have managed four victories against SD Eibar and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The reverse fixture between the two Basque sides took place in December last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Deportivo Alaves. SD Eibar struggled on the day and will need to do a better job in this match.

SD Eibar form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-L-L

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-D-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Lille vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

SD Eibar vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

SD Eibar need to win this game

SD Eibar

Pedro Bigas is injured at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. Recio received his fifth yellow card of the season against Real Sociedad last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Pedro Bigas

Doubtful: Alejandro Pozo

Suspended: Recio

Deportivo Alaves need to win this game

Deportivo Alaves

Advertisement

Rodrigo Ely, Ruben Duarte, and Inigo Cordoba are currently ruled out with an injury for Deportivo Alaves and are sidelined for this game. The Basque outfit will also have to do without the suspended Javier Lopez in this fixture.

Injured: Rodrigo Ely, Ruben Duarte, Inigo Cordoba

Doubtful: Burgui, Facundo Pellistri

Suspended: Javier Lopez

SD Eibar vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

SD Eibar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Dmitrovic; Cote, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Rober Correa; Pape Diop, Miguel Angel Atienza, Edu Exposito; Bryan Gil, Pedro Leon, Kike Garcia

Deportivo Alaves (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Martin Aguirregabiria, Florian Lejeune, Victor Laguardia, Ximo Navarro; Luis Rioja, Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Jota; Joselu, Lucas Perez

SD Eibar vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

SD Eibar have endured a miserable campaign in La Liga so far and will need a miracle to ensure their survival this season. The Basque outfit has struggled to meet expectations this year and will want to avoid another catastrophe this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves have also been well below their best this season and have issues to resolve ahead of this game. The away side does have good players in its ranks and holds the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: SD Eibar 1-2 Deportivo Alaves

Also Read: SD Huesca vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21