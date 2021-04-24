SD Eibar vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad take on SD Eibar at the Municipal de Ipurua on Monday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

SD Eibar are rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings at the moment and will need a miracle to avoid relegation this season. The home side suffered a 4-1 defeat against Granada during the week and cannot afford a similar result on Monday.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and currently find themselves in fifth place in the league table. The Basque giants edged Celta Vigo to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will have to be wary of an upset in this match.

🧗‍♂‍This is a reward for our hard work 💪#RealSociedadCelta | #AurreraReala — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) April 23, 2021

SD Eibar vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have a good record against SD Eibar and have won seven games out of a total of 20 matches played between the two teams. SD Eibar have managed five victories against Real Sociedad and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The reverse fixture between the two Basque sides took place in December last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Real Sociedad struggled to break their opponents down on the day and will have to take it up a notch on Monday.

SD Eibar form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-L-D

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-L-D-D-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Leicester City vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

SD Eibar vs Real Sociedad Team News

SD Eibar need to win this game

SD Eibar

Pape Diop served his suspension against Atletico Madrid and is available for this game. Edu Exposito, Rober Correa, and Pedro Bigas are yet to regain their fitness and are unlikely to be risked in this match,

Injured: None

Doubtful: Edu Exposito, Rober Correa, Pedro Bigas, Yoshinori Muto

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Advertisement

Real Sociedad have several injury concerns to account for with Aihen Munoz, Asier Illarramendi, Mikel Merino and Luca Sangalli ruled out of this game. Carlos Fernandez and Aritz Elustondo are suspended and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Aihen Munoz, Luca Sangalli, Asier Illarramendi, Mikel Merino

Doubtful: Martin Merquelanz, Miguel Angel Moya, Joseba Zaldua, David Silva

Suspended: Carlos Fernandez, Aritz Elustondo

SD Eibar vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

SD Eibar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Dmitrovic; Cote, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Alejandro Pozo; Pape Diop, Miguel Angel Atienza, Recio; Bryan Gil, Pedro Leon, Kike Garcia

✅ We have to give our all to get good results!#RealSociedadCelta | #AurreraRealahttps://t.co/YeIlwf96Xa — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) April 22, 2021

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Robin Le Normand, Igor Zubeldia, Andoni Gorosabel; Martin Zubimendi, Ander Guevara; Mikel Oyarzabal, Jon Guridi, Portu; Alexander Isak

SD Eibar vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have to make do without most of their star players in this game and will be wary of an upset. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Isak have had a massive impact on La Real's fortunes this season and are their team's best players at the moment.

Advertisement

SD Eibar have endured a dismal La Liga campaign so far and will likely need to win all their remaining games this season. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: SD Eibar 0-3 Real Sociedad

Also Read: Barcelona 5-2 Getafe: Player Ratings as Catalans secure thrilling victory and keep pace with rivals in title race | La Liga 2020-21