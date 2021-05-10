SD Huesca vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Athletic Bilbao are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this week as they take on SD Huesca at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Wednesday. Athletic Bilbao have been impressive in recent weeks and hold the upper hand going into this game.

SD Huesca are in 18th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and face an intense relegation battle this month. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Cadiz over the weekend and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table and have been a resurgent force under Marcelino this year. The Basque giants were held to a 2-2 draw by Osasuna in their previous game and will look to bounce back on Wednesday.

SD Huesca vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have an excellent record against SD Huesca and have won four out of six matches played between the two teams. SD Huesca have never defeated Athletic Bilbao in an official fixture and will need to be at their best this week.

The reverse fixture between the two La Liga teams took place in December last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Athletic Bilbao. SD Huesca finished the game with ten men and will have to put up a more robust display on Wednesday.

SD Huesca form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-L-L

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: D-W-D-W-D

SD Huesca vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

SD Huesca have a few injury concerns

SD Huesca

Luisinho and Pablo Insua are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. SD Huesca are likely to name a defensive team and set up on the counter against Athletic Bilbao.

Injured: Luisinho, Pablo Insua

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao have a depleted squad

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain, Iker Muniain, Yuri Berchiche, and Ander Capa are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the match against SD Huesca. Dani Garcia and Inigo Lekue have tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain, Ander Capa, Dani Garcia, Inigo Lekue, Iker Muniain, Yuri Berchiche

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

SD Huesca vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

SD Huesca Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alvaro Fernandez; Denis Vavro, Dimitrios Siovas, Jorge Pulido; Javi Galan, Pablo Maffeo, Mikel Rico, Jaime Seoane, David Ferreiro; Sandro Ramirez, Rafa Mir

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Unai Nunez, Inigo Martinez, Oscar De Marcos; Jon Morcillo, Mikel Vesga, Unai Lopez, Alex Berenguer; Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia

SD Huesca vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an excellent squad at their disposal but have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency this season. The Basque giants took the wind out of Sevilla's sails last weekend and can be a lethal team on their day.

SD Huesca have several issues to address and will need to play out of their skins to put up a fight in this fixture. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Osasuna

