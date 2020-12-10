SD Huesca vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold this week as Deportivo Alaves take on SD Huesca in an important fixture at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Saturday. Alaves have exceeded expectations this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

SD Huesca are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga table and have plenty of work to do to stay in the Spanish top flight. The newly-promoted side showed glimpses of its potential against Granada last weekend and has a point to prove going into this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, have pulled off a few surprising results in La Liga this season and are currently in 12th place in the La Liga table. The Basque outfit held Real Sociedad to a 0-0 stalemate in its previous fixture and will want all three points from this game.

🌧️💧🌧️💧🌧️💧🌧️💧



- Another rainy day in Vitoria? 🤔



- Another rainy day in Vitoria! 😤#GoazenGlorioso 🦊 pic.twitter.com/1Sp80a53vR — Deportivo Alavés 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@alaveseng) December 10, 2020

SD Huesca vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head

Deportivo Alaves have a good record against SD Huesca and have won six matches out of a total of nine matches against their opponents. Huesca have managed only three victories and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place earlier this year in a pre-season friendly and ended in a surprising 2-1 victory for SD Huesca. Alaves have improved since the start of the season and will want to build on their progress so far this season.

SD Huesca form guide in La Liga: D-L-D-D-L

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: D-W-D-D-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Dynamo Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

SD Huesca vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

SD Huesca are in desperate need of a victory

SD Huesca

SD Huesca have a fully-fit squad and are in desperate need of a victory at the moment. The home side is currently in the relegation zone and needs to turn its season around before the end of the year.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Pere Pons is currently unavailable for Alaves

Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alaves will have to do without Manu Garcia and Catalan midfielder Pere Pons against Huesca this weekend. Burgui is carrying a knock and also remains doubtful ahead of this game. Rodrigo Battaglia was sent off against Real Sociedad last week and is suspended against Huesca.

Advertisement

Injured: Pere Pons, Manu Garcia

Doubtful: Burgui

Suspended: Rodrigo Battaglia

SD Huesca vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

SD Huesca Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Alvaro Fernandez; Javi Galan, Dimitris Siovas, Jorge Pulido, Pablo Maffeo; Pedro Mosquera; Sandro Ramirez, Borja Garcia, Mikel Rico, David Ferreiro; Rafa Mir

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Ximo Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte; Tomas Pina, Edgar Mendez, Luis Rioja, Jota; Lucas Perez, Joselu

SD Huesca vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Deportivo Alaves have been surprisingly effective this season and will want to move further up the table with a victory in this game. The Basque side has an array of excellent players and will want to win this game.

SD Huesca are yet to win a game in La Liga this season and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture. Deportivo Alaves have a formidable side, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: SD Huesca 1-3 Deportivo Alaves

Also Read: Ajax vs PEC Zwolle prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21