Ajax vs PEC Zwolle prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie is back in action this week as reigning champions Ajax take on PEC Zwolle at the Amsterdam Arena on Saturday. Ajax were eliminated from the Champions League this week and will look to bounce back in the Eredivisie.

PEC Zwolle are currently in 11th place in the Eredivisie table and have improved since the start of the season. The away side edged Vitesse to a 2-1 victory in its previous game and will have to be at its best against Ajax this weekend.

Ajax have encountered a rough patch after a strong start to their league season and have suffered consecutive defeats to Twente and Atalanta over the past week. The Dutch giants have not been at their best this month and have a point to prove in this game.

Ajax vs PEC Zwolle Head-to-Head

Ajax have a predictably excellent record against PEC Zwolle and have won 16 matches out of a total of 21 matches against the away side. PEC Zwolle have managed only two victories against Ajax and need to take it up a notch this week.

The previous meeting between these two teams ended in an exhilarating 4-2 victory for Ajax. Quincy Promes scored twice on the day and is likely to play an important role in this game.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: L-W-W-W-W

PEC Zwolle form guide in the Eredivisie: W-D-D-D-L

Ajax vs PEC Zwolle Team News

Ajax need to win this game

Ajax

Ajax have a few injury concerns to account for and will have to do without David Neres, Daley Blind, and Lassina Traore in this game. Mohammed Kudus is also recuperating from a long-term injury and is unavailable for this game.

Injured: David Neres, Daley Blind, Lassina Traore, Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Thomas Lam is unavailable for this game

PEC Zwolle

PEC Zwolle veteran Thomas Lam is suspended at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Slobodan Tedic is currently injured and will not be able to play a part against Ajax this week.

Injured: Slobodan Tedic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Thomas Lam

Ajax vs PEC Zwolle Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Perr Schuurs, Noussair Mazraoui; Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch; Antony, Zakaria Labyad, Quincy Promes; Dusan Tadic

PEC Zwolle Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Zetterer; Kenneth Paal, Sam Kersten, Yuta Nakayama, Sai van Wermeskerken; Dean Huiberts, Rico Streider, Mustafa Saymak; Immanuel Pherai, Mike van Duinen, Eliano Reijnders

Ajax vs PEC Zwolle Prediction

Ajax have endured a disappointing month so far and will look to put their Champions League heartbreak behind them as they focus on the Eredivisie for the next few weeks. The Dutch giants have a two-point lead at the top of the table at the moment and will want to build on their advantage with a string of victories.

PEC Zwolle are capable of pulling off an upset and will rely heavily on the likes of Mike van Duinen against the reigning champions. Ajax have a stronger squad, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Ajax 3-1 PEC Zwolle

