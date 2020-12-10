Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Dynamo Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

The Russian Premier League is back in action this week as Zenit Saint Petersburg take on Dynamo Moscow at the Krestovsky Stadium on Saturday. Zenit Saint Petersburg have blown hot and cold this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Dynamo Moscow are currently in fourth place in the Russian Premier League standings and will have to work hard to maintain their top-four status this season. The Moscow-based side edged Arsenal Tula to a 1-0 victory in its previous game and will have to be at its best in this match.

Zenit Saint Petersburg have recovered from their slump in the Russian Premier League and are level on points with Spartak Moscow at the top of the table. The reigning champions thrashed FC Ural by a 5-1 margin last weekend and will be confident ahead of this game.

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Dynamo Moscow Head-to-Head

Zenit Saint Petersburg have an excellent record against Dynamo Moscow and have won 23 games out of a total of 42 matches played between the two teams. Dynamo Moscow have managed only 10 victories against Zenit Saint Petersburg and need to step up to the plate in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Dynamo Moscow. Toni Sunjic scored the winning goal on the day and is likely to make an appearance in this game.

Zenit Saint Petersburg form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-D-D-W-W

Dynamo Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-L-D-W-W

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Dynamo Moscow Team News

Artem Dzyuba is back for Zenit Saint Petersburg

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Zenit Saint Petersburg have a fully-fit squad for arguably the first time this season and will want to win this game. Star striker Artem Dzyuba is back for this game and has a point to prove against Dynamo Moscow.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dynamo Moscow have a strong squad

Dynamo Moscow

Dmitri Skopintsev has made tremendous progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Sly Igboun is also back in the squad after a long-term injury but is likely to be sidelined for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sly Igboun, Dmitri Skopintsev

Suspended: None

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Dynamo Moscow Predicted XI

Zenit Saint Petersburg XI (4-4-2): Mikhail Kerzhakov; Douglas Santos, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Andrey Mostovoy, Wilmar Barrios, Magomed Ozdoev, Malcom; Sardar Azmoun, Artem Dzyuba

Dynamo Moscow XI (4-2-3-1): Anton Shunin; Guillermo Varela, Ivan Ordets, Roman Evgeniev, Sergey Parshivlyuk; Nikola Moro, Daniil Fomin; Daniil Lesovoy, Sebastian Szymanski, Vyacheslav Grulev; Clinton N'Jie

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Dynamo Moscow Prediction

Zenit Saint Petersburg have one of the most formidable squads in Russia but are yet to live up to expectations this season. The Russian giants have shown glimpses of their ability but need to be more consistent to defend their title.

Dynamo Moscow have their fair share of problems to address but can potentially threaten the reigning champions in this game. Zenit Saint Petersburg are the better side on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Zenit Saint Petersburg 2-1 Dynamo Moscow

