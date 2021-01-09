SD Huesca vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another group of fixtures this weekend as Real Betis take on SD Huesca at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Monday. Both teams have their fair share of issues at the moment and will want to win this game.

SD Huesca have struggled to cope with the demands of La Liga this season and are currently rooted to the bottom of the table. The Aragonese outfit suffered a shocking defeat to Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey earlier this week and are in desperate need of a league victory.

Real Betis have also been fairly inconsistent over the past few months and find themselves in 11th place in the La Liga standings. The Andalusians played out a 1-1 draw against local rivals Sevilla last weekend and will view this match as an opportunity to return to winning ways.

SD Huesca vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Real Betis and SD Huesca have faced each other on a total of six occasions in La Liga, with the Andalusian side winning three games. Huesca have managed only one victory against Real Betis and will need to play out of their skins in this match.

The previous match between the two Spanish sides took place in 2019 and ended in a 2-1 victory for Real Betis. SD Huesca were relegated at the end of the season and will want the story to play out differently this year.

SD Huesca form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-L-W

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: D-L-W-L-D

SD Huesca vs Real Betis Team News

Pablo Maffeo is unavailable at the moment

SD Huesca

Pablo Maffeo is currently injured and has been ruled out of the game against Real Betis this week. Sandro Ramirez is also carrying a knock and might not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Pablo Maffeo

Doubtful: Sandro Ramirez

Suspended: None

Real Betis have a depleted squad

Real Betis

Real Betis have several injury concerns going into this game and are sweating over the fitness of Cristian Tello, Marc Barta, William Carvalho, and Victor Camarasa. To make matters worse, Alex Moreno, Martin Montoya, Joaquin, and Andres Guardado have tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Alex Moreno, Martin Montoya, Joaquin, Andres Guardado, William Carvalho, Victor Camarasa

Doubtful: Cristian Tello, Marc Bartra

Suspended: Guido Rodriguez

SD Huesca vs Real Betis Predicted XI

SD Huesca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alvaro Fernandez; Javi Galan, Dimitris Siovas, Pablo Insua, Pedro Lopez; Pedro Mosquera, Mikel Rico; Borja Garcia, Javier Ontiveros, David Ferreiro; Rafa Mir

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Juan Miranda, Victor Ruiz, Aissa Mandi, Emerson; Paul Akouokou, Sergio Canales; Diego Lainez, Nabil Fekir, Aitor Ruibal; Loren Moron

SD Huesca vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have a strong squad but are yet to fulfil their potential in La Liga this season. The Andalusian outfit has the likes of Nabil Fekir and Loren Moron in its ranks and can be lethal on its day.

SD Huesca do not have a good defensive record and will need to be at their best to pull off a positive result in this game. Real Betis are the better side and should be able to coast to a victory this weekend.

Prediction: SD Huesca 0-2 Real Betis

