Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19th 2025

Seattle Sounders will square off against Atletico Madrid at Lumen Field in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday. The Sounders will have the home advantage in this match and will look to make the most of their home support in this must-win match.
The Sounders met Botafogo in their campaign opener last week and fell to a 2-1 loss. They conceded two goals in the first half, and Cristian Roldan scored a consolation goal for them in the 75th minute.
Atletico locked horns with reigning UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their campaign opener on Sunday. The French side dominated proceedings in that match and registered a 4-0 win, scoring two goals in either half. Defender Clément Lenglet was sent off in the second half and will miss this match.
Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time.
- The Sounders have lost their two games in the Club World Cup thus far, scoring one goal while conceding three.
- Atletico conceded four goals in a match for the first time since March in their campaign opener.
- The Sounders have seen a drop in form and have lost their three games in June thus far, conceding seven goals.
- Atletico have seen over 2.5 goals in three of their last five games in all competitions. Interestingly, they have kept two clean sheets in these games while failing to score in two.
- The Rave Green have scored one goal apiece in four of their last six games in all competitions.
- Atletico have seen conclusive results in their last five games, recording three wins.
Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid Prediction
The Rave Green conceded two goals in the first half in their campaign opener but produced a remarkable second-half performance. They became the first MLS team to score in the Club World Cup and will look to continue that form here.
Los Colchoneros suffered a 4-0 loss to PSG last week and will look to bounce back here. They struggled with the Los Angeles heat as the match was played in the afternoon, and they are not used to playing in such conditions. They will look to be better prepared in this match.
Diego Simeone will need to make one change as Lenglet is suspended and José María Giménez will likely start here.
European teams have a good record in the competition, and considering the Sounders' poor form in June, we back Atletico to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes