“Seems ready to make a big move to a Premier League club” – Rivaldo offers assessment of 21-year-old forward

Brazil and Barcelona legend Rivaldo praised Ajax’s 21-year old winger Antony after the youngster netted a fine goal against Paraguay.

Brazil handed a 4-0 rout to Paraguay with the likes of Raphinha, Phillipe Coutinho, Antony and Rodrygo all getting on the scoresheet. Antony has scored 9 goals and has 6 assists in 21 appearances across competitions for Ajax this season. He scored what was his second goal for Brazil in 7 World Cup qualifying games during the win over Paraguay.

While praising multiple players in the Brazil team who ply their trade in the Premier League, Rivaldo claimed that Antony looked ready for a move to England.

There were many Brazilian players from the Premier League playing for their national team this week. They took advantage of the opportunity to show their value to the team and keep on track for making the World Cup squad.”

Rivaldo added:

“Phillipe Coutinho, Raphinha, Bruno Guimaraes and Alex Telles confirmed their class, but I must also note Antony's performance. The Ajax player seems ready to make a big move to a Premier League club as well soon."

Ajax’s Antony to become the next Brazilian to move to the Premier League?

Antony has attracted interest from three big London clubs, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. While regular game time might prove difficult to get for the Brazilian at Chelsea, he can be expected to walk into the lineup at both Arsenal and Tottenham.

Antony is a skillful left-footed winger who prefers to play on the right. However, the 21-year old is capable of playing anywhere in attack. He regularly plays as an attacking midfielder for Ajax and is a talented passer as well.

Other English clubs such as West Ham United and Crystal Palace have also been linked for the Brazilian. Antony’s playing style appears well suited for the English league. The Ajax forward is not the tallest but has grown physically since making a move from Sao Paulo in February 2020.

GRANDE FASE!

At 21, he still has time to develop further before making a big move, although Rivaldo believes Antony is already to ready to succeed in the Premier League. He is expected to be expensive and is under contract with Ajax until June 2025.

Transfer.market values the Brazillian at £31.50 million but he is expected to cost upwards of £50 million in the summer. Other clubs who have been linked to Antony include Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Hence, the London clubs can expect formidable competition for his signature.

