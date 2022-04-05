Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another round of fixtures this week as Orlando Pirates take on Sekhukhune United on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Sekhukhune United are in ninth place in the South African Premier Division and have not been at their best this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have slumped in recent weeks. The Buccaneers edged SuperSport United to a 3-2 victory in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have an excellent record against Sekhukhune United and have won the only game played between the two teams. Sekhukhune United have never defeated Orlando Pirates in an official fixture and will look to create history on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Orlando Pirates. Sekhukhune United gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Sekhukhune United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D-L-L-W

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L-D-D-W

Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Sekhukhune United

Yusuf Maart has recovered from his injury and will be available against Mamelodi Sundowns. Sekhukhune United will need all the resources at their disposal to win this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Vincent Pule and Zakhele Lepasa ruled out at the moment. Thembinkosi Lorch made his comeback last week and will be available for selection.

Injured: Vincent Pule, Zakhele Lepasa, Linda Mntambo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Sekhukhune United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Toaster Nsabata; Cheslyn Jampies, Edwin Gyimah, Sello Glen Motsepe, Nyiko Mobbie; Willard Katsande, Tlotlo Leepile; Brandon Parusnath, Tshediso Patjie, Vusumzi Mncube; Chibuike Ohizo

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Siyabonga Mpontshane; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji, Kwame Peprah

Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates have experienced a slight slump in recent weeks but have been largely impressive over the course of the season. The Buccaneers ended their poor run of form last week and will look to build on their resurgence this week.

Sekhukhune United have improved over the past year and will be confident going into this match. Orlando Pirates are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sekhukhune United 1-3 Orlando Pirates

