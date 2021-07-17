Senegal vs South Africa prediction, preview, team news and more | COSAFA Cup 2021 final 

Senegal and South Africa will trade tackles at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Sunday in the 2021 COSAFA Cup final.

Senegal made their debut in the tournament as an invited team and got off to the worst start when they posted a shock 2-1 defeat to Namibia in their opening game.

The West Africans, however, rallied and topped Group B to book a semifinal date with Eswatini.

Things also started badly for Senegal in the semi-final and they found themselves two goals down at halftime. Two second-half goals forced penalties and the Teranga Lions triumphed with a 3-0 victory in a shootout.

South Africa also topped their group and secured their place in the final with a convincing 3-0 victory over Mozambique in the semi-final.

Senegal vs South Africa Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 10 occasions in the past and Senegal have a marginally better record.

The Teranga Lions have four wins to their name, while South Africa were victorious on three occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in 2017 when Kara Mbodji scored an injury-time winner to give Senegal a 2-1 victory.

Bafana Bafana are unbeaten in six games since suffering a 2-0 defeat to Sudan that ended their hopes of qualifying for the Afcon.

Senegal have won all four matches since that surprise 2-1 reversal against Namibia in their opening game of the tournament.

Senegal form guide: W-W-W-W-L

South Africa form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Senegal vs South Africa Team News

Senegal

There are no injury or suspension concerns for Senegal.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

South Africa

There are also no suspension or injury worries for South Africa ahead of the final.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Senegal vs South Africa Predicted XI

Senegal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pape Ndiaye (GK); Falilou Fall, El Hadji Kane, Alassane Kante, Woula Sane; Dominique Mendy, Albert Diene, Abu Diop; Pape Djitte, Mohamed Ba, Souabou Gningue

South Africa Predicted XI (4-4-2): Veli Mothwa (GK); Thabani Dube, Rushine De Reuck, Njabulo Ngcobo, Nyiko Mobbie; Sifiso Ngobeni, Yusuf Maart, Monnapule Saleng, Siyethemba Sitheba; Victor Letsoalo, Sphelele Mkhulise

Senegal vs South Africa Prediction

South Africa have home advantage in their favor and Senegal have shown a weakness in defense that is sure to be exploited by the four-time COSAFA Cup champions.

The two sides are capable of getting a result here but we are predicting a narrow victory for South Africa, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Senegal 1-2 South Africa

